Whatever Happened To Blimpie Sandwich Chains?

In 1997, Blimpie aired a commercial featuring founder Tony Conza running on a beach in slow-motion, making his way toward an anthropomorphized 6-foot submarine sandwich. The tagline, "Blimpie, it's a beautiful thing," was apparently a sentiment shared by customers — sales were good for the sub shop in the 1990's and early 2000s. It was during this time leading up to the millennium that Blimpie was experiencing its greatest expansion, opening over 2,000 shops nationwide. So, how did the once popular sandwich shop drop to just over 100 locations as of 2024?

To gain an understanding of its success and subsequent decline, one must start at the beginning. Blimpie was founded by three teenaged pals, Tony Conza, Peter DeCarlo, and Angelo Baldassare, in Hoboken, New Jersey in 1964 (one year before Subway was founded). Inspired by the success of Mike's Subs (now Jersey Mike's Subs), they sought to capitalize on the rising popularity of made-to-order submarine sandwiches. Their first shop was so successful that the friends opened two more locations within just three months of its inaugural opening. Unfortunately, it's possible that some poor business decisions and an underdeveloped marketing strategy affected the success of the sandwich franchise.