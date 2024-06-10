What Actually Caused The Downfall Of Quiznos

When it comes to fast food subs in the United States, Subway has long been the boss. But for an extended period during the 1990s and 2000s, Quiznos was hot on its tail, making a name for itself with predominantly toasted submarine sandwiches, including classics like the tuna melt and steak and cheese. At its peak around 2006, Quiznos had about 5,000 restaurants — but by 2024, the chain has all but collapsed, with under 150 locations left in the U.S.

To be fair, Subway has not fared so well in recent years either — its total number of stores also started declining around the mid-2010s for various reasons, from disputes with franchisees to sex offense convictions of its former spokesperson, Jared Fogle. But with over 36,000 restaurants, it's still a huge international chain, while Quiznos is effectively toast.

The reasons are complicated — while it does seem that sub sandwiches have declined in popularity, the reason for Quiznos' precipitous downfall seems to be more about poor management rather than changing tastes. A big issue was that it expanded too fast — its initial decade was tame, starting from one Denver store in 1981, and only growing to 18 by 1991. Then it went public in 1994, and started expanding faster: Franchisees complained that there were too many locations too close together. The stores simply weren't selling that many sandwiches: At the chain's peak, Restaurant Business reports that the average per-restaurant revenue was $400,000 per year, a little over $1,000 per day.

