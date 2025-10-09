The Arby's Fast Food Roast Beef Rival From The '80s You Completely Forgot About

What do you know about Rax Roast Beef? If you're under the age of 40, the answer is probably "very little." However, for Generation X, baby boomers, and even a few elder millennials, this alliterative fast food chain might just conjure memories of roast beef, baked potatoes, and some frankly bizarre television commercials. At one point during the 1970s and into the 1980s, Rax Roast Beef was a fast food chain on the upswing. Offering a simple menu of roast beef sandwiches, baked potatoes, salad, and fries, Rax rivaled the similarly roast-beef-centered Arby's, at least for a time. During the 1980s, the restaurant chain boasted over 500 locations across 38 states.

All of this is pretty impressive, considering Rax's humble origins. The restaurant opened in 1967 under the name Jax Roast Beef in the town of Springfield, Ohio. From the start, the restaurant was a sort of culinary counterbalance to Arby's, which got its start (also in Ohio) in 1964. However, while Arby's struggles in the world of fast food, it remains a nationwide presence with over 3,300 restaurants operating today. Rax Roast Beef, on the other hand, has all but faded into obscurity, with only six remaining locations spread across Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois. So, how did Rax go from budding fast food contender to all but extinct? The story of this chain's decline isn't in its roast beef (which was actually pretty good, according to those who remember it), but in the many misguided messages in its marketing, the clustered and confusing menus, and the failed reinventions set forth by the owners.