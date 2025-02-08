Why Are Sub Sandwiches Called So Many Different Names?

Just glance at a round up of the best Italian subs in the U.S. and the delicious range of the dish is revealed. While not all Italian-inspired creations hail from the Northeast — there's New Orleans' muffaletta for example — the Atlantic region offers the greatest density. Portland, Maine is often cited as one of the first origins of the sub; it's regionally referred to as the Italian sandwich. Vegetable heavy, it includes Italian-influenced ingredients such as olive oil, tomatoes, and a helping of salami, all on a soft bread. Head to Philadelphia and the sandwich becomes a bit more all-out: Three types of cold cuts, vegetables, and dressing, all loaded on a crispier bread. Called a hoagie, its emergence is unknown, but generally believed to be around the early 20th century. Meanwhile, in Rhode Island and Connecticut, a sub sandwich is called a grinder — likely in jest to its hard-to-chew consistency.

More such regional varieties exist intertwined by uncertain but colorful origin stories. Analogously, whether it was due to feeding submarine-based marines to simply the shape of the bread, many theories circulate for why the sub name caught on. Either way, it didn't appear in print until 1940, a showcase that these regional varieties predated the broad term. With Subway sandwich offerings standardizing what's in between the bread, there's merit in upholding the specific names, thereby keeping local traditions intact.