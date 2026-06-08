Review: Crumbl's World Cup Cookies Go For The Goal, But One Deserves A Red Card

This week the FIFA World Cup returns to North America after over 30 years — and Crumbl is ready to celebrate with soccer-themed treats. The box is decorated with a bright green soccer pitch and flaming soccer balls to kick off the month-long tournament. As with all Crumbl cookies, the desserts are massive, soft, and loaded with sugar — but this time, the flavors push the envelope of cookie creativity, giving us some new Crumbl favorites.

I headed out as soon as Crumbl opened this morning to try the lineup of World Cup flavors, featuring Dubai-Style Cheesecake, Tangy Mango ft. Tajín, Canadian Nanaimo Bar, Dot Cake, Ultimate Peanut Butter, Brownie Sundae, and Blue Raspberry Sports Drink. The cookies were still being prepared when I walked in, the busy bakers freshly frosting, sprinkling, and finishing the cookies on the large center table that filled the kitchen. Each one fresh and unimaginably soft, I brought the heavy box of giant cookies home to taste and review. Which one scored for me was a surprise — as was the one that fell a little short.