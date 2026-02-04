Forget Salt. Sprinkle This Delicious Seasoning On Your Fries And Thank Us Later

Step away from the salt shaker because, Tajín may be a more interesting move for fries. If you're not familiar with this chili-lime Mexican seasoning, you need to get to know it, because this little bottle hits several flavor profiles at once — salty, sour, and mildly spicy — and that's exactly why it works so well on potatoes in particular. Give it a try and watch it cut through the carby and fatty nature of fries to infuse them with a more exciting flavor than you'd find by simply covering them in salt.

It's really all about contrast. Obviously, we aren't denying that salted fries are epic, but Tajín brings a citrusy acidity that wakes up the whole experience and gives it a much fresher edge than it usually has. Then, there's the chili element, which adds warmth, but not too much if spice isn't your thing. At the end of the day, this isn't even that out of the box of an idea. In many parts of Mexico, the birthplace of Tajín, it's often sprinkled onto all types of snacks like corn fruit – fries are just one more crispy treat that can benefit from this seasoning.