7 Foods We Didn't Expect To Get The Dubai Chocolate Treatment But Aren't Complaining About

Will Dubai chocolate go the way of salted caramel or pumpkin spice, flavors that have become so ubiquitous they've inspired air fresheners and shampoos in matching scents? In early 2025, the confection was hard to find in the United States amidst a global pistachio shortage. Fast forward to summer 2025, and it seems to be everywhere – not just as a viral sensation, but also on the menus of fast food restaurants, on the shelves of retailers like Trader Joe's, and in the test kitchens of bakery chains like Crumbl.

There are three ingredients in a Dubai chocolate bar – pistachio cream, tahini, and kataifi. These classic Middle Eastern flavors are combined into a crunchy, creamy, sweet, and somewhat savory cream enrobed in rich dark or milk chocolate. If you are not familiar with kataifi, it is a dough spun into fine strands, widely used throughout the Middle East and Mediterranean, particularly for a pastry called knafeh. Knafeh is a dessert similar to baklava but made with cheese. Often, people making Dubai chocolate-inspired products will use kataifi and knafeh interchangeably. They also describe kataifi as shredded phyllo dough, but, unlike phyllo, which is made into sheets, kataifi dough is spun into strands that resemble vermicelli. Regardless of the terminology, content creators, independent bakeries and ice cream shops, and national chains are now taking those unique flavors and turning them into everything from pizza to bagels to packaged goods.