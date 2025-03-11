Coconut Lovers Need To Try This Classic Canadian Dessert At Least Once

If you love coconut but don't like baking, there's a perfect Canadian treat that doesn't require the oven to be turned on. Sitting amongst classic Canadian foods like poutine, Nanaimo bars are a rich, layered dessert that originated in the province of British Columbia. Named after the seaside city where it was born, the decadent Nanaimo bar features three layers: a chocolatey coconut and graham cracker base, a creamy center, and a topping of chocolate ganache. It's custardy, crunchy, silky, and chocolatey, so it's no surprise that, alongside butter tarts and BeaverTail pastries, Nanaimo bars are one of the country's favorite desserts.

The ratio of the layers does matter; when the dessert was featured on Canadian stamps in 2019, there was feedback that the image did not represent the correct thickness of each layer. The cream layer was far too thick, looking like the center of an ice cream sandwich.

Instead, the base should be the thickest layer, sturdy enough to support the following creamy, rich layers. Made from graham crackers, nuts (like walnuts or almonds), and shredded coconut, all of the ingredients are pulsed together in a food processor to create a fine texture. Then, they are bound together with chocolate and butter. It's similar to a graham cracker crust for pies, except it doesn't need to be baked.