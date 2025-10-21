7 Issues With Crumbl Cookies We Just Can't Ignore

Everybody loves a sweet treat. Whether you prefer a simple bite of a high-quality dark chocolate or a slice of banana cream pie, it's quite hard to turn one away when you're hit with a sweet tooth. However, most people can agree that the last thing anyone wants is a dessert that's a complete sugar overload — and that's exactly what you're getting from Crumbl Cookies.

Many Crumbl Cookies customers have reported that the cookies and baked goods are just too sweet to finish, with excessive frosting and toppings that overpower any actual flavor of the cookie. The last thing anyone wants their dessert to taste like is pure granulated sugar with no depth or complexity. The frosting is often piled on so thick that you're barely even tasting the actual cookie.

A good quality cookie should have an interplay of flavors. Nothing is better than when you can taste everything, from the richness of the butter, the saltiness of the coarse sea salt, to the earthiness of the flour, rather than a one-note sugar bomb. Furthermore, you should also have a balance of textures, from crispy and crunchy to soft. A cookie shouldn't just be a one-dimensional chew.