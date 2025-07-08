We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canada is known for maple syrup, vast plains filled with snow, and overtly polite people. But desserts? As it turns out, the Great White North is home to some iconic Canadian desserts, both those that arrived from other countries, and those that were locally developed. And we're here to tell you about the best among them.

As a Canada-based recipe developer and food blogger who's lived in two provinces and travelled extensively across Canada, I'm personally familiar with, and have tried, nearly all of these desserts. From date squares to something that looks like a spotted dick — the British dessert, that is — there is no shortage of finger-licking sweets across Canada's 10 provinces and three territories. Unsurprisingly, many of these contain copious amounts of maple syrup.

Some classic Canadian dishes have French roots, while others are firmly based in British culture. Other prominent foods are influenced by the American Midwest, Ukrainian cuisine, and, of course, Canadian Indigenous cuisine. All of these are exceptionally delicious. Read on to discover 12 iconic Canadian desserts everyone should know about. We betcha didn't know about these, eh?