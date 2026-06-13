Forget Mayo — Swap It With This Tangy Sauce For Flavor-Packed Burgers

For burgers that keep you coming back for more, you can buy one of the best store-bought brands of tartar sauce or you can easily make your own at home. The homemade version allows you to toy with the amount of lemon juice, the variety of herbs, or other zesty tidbits to your liking.

For a lighter and tangier flavor profile, you could also lean into Gordon Ramsay's take on tartar sauce and anchor it with crème fraîche instead of mayo. Or, to push the envelope even further, try making Japanese tartar sauce, which swaps mayo for Kewpie mayo and adds chopped eggs and pickles to the equation. Though the inclusion of eggs may ring unfamiliar for layering on a burger, consider the fact that many people swear by topping their burger with a fried egg.

The bite of tartar sauce also plays well with a variety of burger toppings, from creamy sliced avocado to a slice or two of crispy fried bacon, or even cutting through the heat of thinly sliced fresh jalapeño. What's more, tartar sauce livens up a chicken or salmon burger just as happily as a beef patty. If this condiment upgrade on your hamburger has you firmly on the tartar train, consider other places where tartar sauce would make a welcome flavor glow-up, like on your next baked potato in lieu of sour cream. If you have any leftovers, tartar sauce is also like an easy button for throwing together a super flavorful potato salad. Regardless, you are sure to have plenty of happy converts if you bring tartar sauce to your next backyard barbecue.