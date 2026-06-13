Forget Mayo — Swap It With This Tangy Sauce For Flavor-Packed Burgers
When you ready yourself to stack the perfect hamburger, condiments like ketchup and a good dollop of mayo may be what you instinctively reach for. But instead of plain old mayonnaise, why not amp up those flavors with a hit of something punchier: tartar sauce. This accompaniment that many link strictly with fried fish is really just mayo on steroids. Tartar sauce's base starts with mayo and adds a zesty hit of lemon juice, a dash of Worcestershire sauce, and plenty of fresh herbs like tarragon and parsley.
The acidity of the lemon juice and the freshness of herbs do wonders for rounding out the flavors of a burger, so maybe it's high time to take tartar sauce out of the fish corner. In addition to the creamy tang that tartar sauce brings to the party, it can also include a host of toothsome additions (depending on preference) that range from pickles to relish and capers, or even a dash of hot sauce. Interestingly, tartar sauce was originally created by the French to accompany steak tartare, so it was invented with beef in mind. The OG version of steak tartare was fairly basic, consisting primarily of raw beef, salt, and pepper, and needed something on the side to bring a welcome dose of acidity. Hence, "sauce à la tartare," or tartar sauce, was born.
Tartar sauce for the win
For burgers that keep you coming back for more, you can buy one of the best store-bought brands of tartar sauce or you can easily make your own at home. The homemade version allows you to toy with the amount of lemon juice, the variety of herbs, or other zesty tidbits to your liking.
For a lighter and tangier flavor profile, you could also lean into Gordon Ramsay's take on tartar sauce and anchor it with crème fraîche instead of mayo. Or, to push the envelope even further, try making Japanese tartar sauce, which swaps mayo for Kewpie mayo and adds chopped eggs and pickles to the equation. Though the inclusion of eggs may ring unfamiliar for layering on a burger, consider the fact that many people swear by topping their burger with a fried egg.
The bite of tartar sauce also plays well with a variety of burger toppings, from creamy sliced avocado to a slice or two of crispy fried bacon, or even cutting through the heat of thinly sliced fresh jalapeño. What's more, tartar sauce livens up a chicken or salmon burger just as happily as a beef patty. If this condiment upgrade on your hamburger has you firmly on the tartar train, consider other places where tartar sauce would make a welcome flavor glow-up, like on your next baked potato in lieu of sour cream. If you have any leftovers, tartar sauce is also like an easy button for throwing together a super flavorful potato salad. Regardless, you are sure to have plenty of happy converts if you bring tartar sauce to your next backyard barbecue.