How Gordon Ramsay Punches Up His Tartar Sauce

In addition to his candid personality, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for creating quintessential, traditional British dishes. Besides Ramsay's signature "Hell's Kitchen" dish, beef Wellington, nothing says "British food" more than the classic fish and chips. The iconic chef even opened a fast-casual restaurant, Gordon Ramsay's Fish and Chips, with several U.S. locations dedicated to the popular U.K. dish. For many, a crucial condiment for eating fried fish is the tartar sauce, which, of course, chef Ramsay has perfected in his own kitchen. While many recipes call for only mayonnaise as the base ingredient, he incorporates crème fraîche, a French cultured cream with a thick consistency.

Crème fraîche is made from heavy cream that has been soured or fermented through the addition of bacterial cultures, similar to how sour cream is made. However, crème fraîche has a higher fat content than sour cream due to being made with more butterfat. This gives is a richer, less sour taste than sour cream. It's also less acidic, making it more suitable for dessert and fruit toppings, as well as savory dishes like soups, pasta sauce, and dips. Adding a dollop of crème fraîche happens to be one of Gordon Ramsay's secrets for fluffy scrambled eggs.

Its mildly tangy taste and rich, creamy texture makes crème fraîche a perfect addition to homemade tartar sauce. Follow a few helpful tips for making the tastiest dipping sauce for your fried fish in no time.