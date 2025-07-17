How Gordon Ramsay Punches Up His Tartar Sauce
In addition to his candid personality, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for creating quintessential, traditional British dishes. Besides Ramsay's signature "Hell's Kitchen" dish, beef Wellington, nothing says "British food" more than the classic fish and chips. The iconic chef even opened a fast-casual restaurant, Gordon Ramsay's Fish and Chips, with several U.S. locations dedicated to the popular U.K. dish. For many, a crucial condiment for eating fried fish is the tartar sauce, which, of course, chef Ramsay has perfected in his own kitchen. While many recipes call for only mayonnaise as the base ingredient, he incorporates crème fraîche, a French cultured cream with a thick consistency.
Crème fraîche is made from heavy cream that has been soured or fermented through the addition of bacterial cultures, similar to how sour cream is made. However, crème fraîche has a higher fat content than sour cream due to being made with more butterfat. This gives is a richer, less sour taste than sour cream. It's also less acidic, making it more suitable for dessert and fruit toppings, as well as savory dishes like soups, pasta sauce, and dips. Adding a dollop of crème fraîche happens to be one of Gordon Ramsay's secrets for fluffy scrambled eggs.
Its mildly tangy taste and rich, creamy texture makes crème fraîche a perfect addition to homemade tartar sauce. Follow a few helpful tips for making the tastiest dipping sauce for your fried fish in no time.
A rich and flavorful homemade tartar sauce
Gordon Ramsay's YouTube series "Ramsay in 10" gives fans a fun view into the life of the famous chef as he whips up quick meals in his home kitchen, often filmed by members of his family (typically his daughters who playfully tease him). In one episode, Ramsay makes fish and chips, including a tasty, creamy tartar sauce. The Michelin Star chef and father of six quickly combines crème fraîche, mayonnaise, chopped gherkins, a touch of Tabasco, salt, chopped shallots, and fresh squeezed lemon juice. He reveals that he uses half mayonnaise, half crème fraîche for the creamy sauce.
Crème fraîche is more commonly used and found in Europe than the U.S., so if you can't find it in your local supermarket, try using sour cream instead. Your tartar sauce will be a bit tangier and not as velvety than if made with the French cultured cream, but it will result in a tasty condiment for your fish. For a lighter tartar sauce, you can also substitute plain Greek yogurt for crème fraîche. Or try making your own crème fraîche at home by combining heavy whipping cream with cultured buttermilk and letting it sit at room temperature for several hours.
Put your own spin on your homemade tartar with add-ins like dried dill, parsley, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, or horseradish. Chopped capers are another perfect addition for boosting the briny, savory flavor of your sauce.