Japanese Tartar Sauce Adds A Whole New Layer Of Flavor To Homemade Filet-O-Fish Sandwiches

If you're craving a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, there's no harm in grabbing one from the drive-thru. But this popular sandwich is actually easy enough to make at home using just store-bought ingredients. And if you go the homemade route, you can upgrade the flavor even more by swapping classic tartar sauce for Japanese tartar sauce.

There are a few key ingredient differences between Japanese tartar sauce and the commonly-used "Western" style tartar sauce most of us know. Western tartar sauce is made primarily from mayonnaise, pickles, and lemon juice, plus some fresh herbs. But Japanese tartar is more egg-focused, with a texture that mimics egg salad. Creamy Japanese Kewpie mayo is used in place of regular mayo, with the main difference being that Kewpie mayo is even smoother than regular mayo due to using only egg yolks instead of the entire egg. Kewpie mayo also has vinegar, giving it a little more tang to offset its richness. Japanese tartar sauce gives a Filet-O-Fish a slightly different texture and flavor, where small ingredient changes can make a big difference in the overall flavor profile. For a hint of spice, add a little Japanese hot mustard to the tartar sauce, too.