Japanese Tartar Sauce Adds A Whole New Layer Of Flavor To Homemade Filet-O-Fish Sandwiches
If you're craving a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, there's no harm in grabbing one from the drive-thru. But this popular sandwich is actually easy enough to make at home using just store-bought ingredients. And if you go the homemade route, you can upgrade the flavor even more by swapping classic tartar sauce for Japanese tartar sauce.
There are a few key ingredient differences between Japanese tartar sauce and the commonly-used "Western" style tartar sauce most of us know. Western tartar sauce is made primarily from mayonnaise, pickles, and lemon juice, plus some fresh herbs. But Japanese tartar is more egg-focused, with a texture that mimics egg salad. Creamy Japanese Kewpie mayo is used in place of regular mayo, with the main difference being that Kewpie mayo is even smoother than regular mayo due to using only egg yolks instead of the entire egg. Kewpie mayo also has vinegar, giving it a little more tang to offset its richness. Japanese tartar sauce gives a Filet-O-Fish a slightly different texture and flavor, where small ingredient changes can make a big difference in the overall flavor profile. For a hint of spice, add a little Japanese hot mustard to the tartar sauce, too.
Japanese tartar sauce is just one way to upgrade the Filet-O-Fish
The chopped eggs and Kewpie mayo give a little more life to Japanese tartar sauce, yet it still contains regular tartar sauce ingredients like chopped pickles and herbs, making it a great fit for this fried fish sandwich. But depending on what else you're looking for, you can add more crunch the Filet-O-Fish with other ingredients that complement both the fish and the sauce.
The usual McDonald's Filet-O-Fish contains just tartar sauce and a slice of American cheese in addition to the crispy filet, though there are plenty of ways to get a better sandwich. At home, you can easily swap the American cheese for something sharper or spicier, such as a sharp cheddar, provolone, or pepper jack. For crunch, add veggies like lettuce or sliced red onion, and if you do want a hint of spice, pickled jalapeños are easy to spoon out of a jar. For a more unique touch with a milder spice that will pair well with the other Japanese flavors, cook up some shishito peppers in a pan, then add them to the sandwich as well.