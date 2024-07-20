Did The Tartars Invent Tartar Sauce?

Tartar sauce isn't just for fish — it's an awesome flavor booster for any dish that's in need of a tangy flavor boost. Don't let its simple recipe fool you, though. This blend of mayo, lemon juice, herbs, and Worcestershire sauce has a surprisingly complex history that's puzzled people for centuries. Most of the confusion comes from the name, as the word "tartar" pops up in many different and often unexpected places.

You'll find it in cream of tartar, another kitchen ingredient that's often used in old-fashioned baking recipes. Despite the names sounding similar, cream of tartar has nothing to do with our tangy sauce. Then, there are the Tartars (also spelled "Tatars"), a Turkic ethnic group with a rich history in the steppes of the borderlands between Eastern Europe and Central Asia. While the Tartars have their own delicious cuisine with gems like pilmän (a kind of meat dumpling served with soup), they weren't the ones that came up with tartar sauce. The first people who came up with this tangy sauce live further west, in the home of coq au vin and foie gras. Yes, tartar sauce is actually a French invention!

Dig a little deeper, though, and you'll find a surprising twist: There might be a subtle connection between tartar sauce and the Tartar people, after all. The link is hidden in the history of the very dish that tartar sauce was originally meant to be paired with, steak tartare.