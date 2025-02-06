The 5 Can't-Skip Cuts Of Meat To Order At Korean BBQ

Few dining experiences compare to eating Korean barbecue. From the moment you sit down, it's a steady stream of delicious side dishes known as banchan, which usually consists of pickled and fermented vegetables like kimchi, plus scallion pancakes, stews, and salads. It's overwhelming in the best way, but it's just a precursor to the main event: the perfectly tender and sometimes marinated cuts of meat, all cooked on a tabletop grill right in front of you. Whether you wrap the meats in lettuce or rice paper, dip them in various sauces, or simply enjoy them as they are, it's a flavor explosion. All topped off with a boozy side of soju or beer, Korean barbecue isn't just an undeniably delicious culinary endeavor, it's a fun, warm experience perfect for sharing with friends and loved ones.

Many Korean barbecue restaurants offer a long list of meats to choose from; cuts of pork, beef, poultry, and even seafood are typically available. And "long" isn't hyperbole, there are sometimes more than 20 cuts of pork and 100 cuts of beef to choose from. But, if you're unfamiliar, how do you know which ones are a must-have? Especially given that these meats will be grilled on a high-heat, open flame, it's not your run of the mill cut of steak you'd prepare at home. To get you started, here are five must-have cuts of meat to order at your next KBBQ outing.