How American Wagyu Beef Differs From Japanese

"Wagyu" is one of those buzzwords that you see everywhere when people talk about beef. It's prized, and for good reason, but a lot of us don't really understand exactly what makes wagyu, wagyu — or what makes it so special (or expensive, for that matter). Wagyu is, traditionally, Japanese — the name itself refers to a particular set of cattle native to Japan, one that's strictly controlled and protected — but seeing the word on a piece of beef's packaging doesn't necessarily mean that the steak itself is Japanese. Wagyu herds are now raised and kept all over the world, from Australia to the U.K., but some of the very best are actually American. So, what separates American and Japanese wagyu?

Wagyu normally refers to a group of Japanese cattle: four breeds specifically, the most famous of them being the Kuroge Washu, the Japanese Black. These are purebred cows, raised under very strict conditions, from a meticulously preserved lineage. They've become popular worldwide for their delicious flavor and texture — achieved by the intense marbling of fat found in the meat. American wagyu, meanwhile, and all other wagyu from outside of Japan, is the result of crossbreeding herds of those original four breeds with American cattle — most often Angus beef. All that makes for a unique blend of the very best of American and Japanese beef. While technically not purebred Kobe beef, it's still delicious (and rightfully, held in high esteem).