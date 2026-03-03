The Science Behind Why Wagyu Beef Melts In Your Mouth

If you've taken the leap and shelled out for wagyu beef, you'll want to do all that you can to make it shine in your kitchen. A rare to medium-rare cook is a smart move for wagyu steak — you don't want the interior of your steak to be cold, but you don't want to overdo it. While some guides recommend searing your wagyu before finishing off the cook, you might actually want to take the reverse approach.

The idea that searing beef helps to lock in moisture is actually a myth. Let your wagyu steak cook to its desired internal temperature (around 125 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal), then pop it onto a hot pan or grill if you prefer an exterior sear. Pro tip: You'll only want to reverse sear fairly thick steaks, as searing a thinner steak at the end of the cooking process could significantly increase the interior temperature, potentially resulting in an overcooked steak.

While wagyu is pricey no matter where you get it, you can save some serious cash by picking up wagyu steaks at Costco. Regardless of where you get your steak, you'll want to be sure you thoroughly enjoy it once it's on your plate. The higher fat content creates a different experience than what you'd get from enjoying a standard steak. Some on social media recommend eating it with something light (a salad could be a good fit) as the high fat content can be overwhelming.