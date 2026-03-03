The Science Behind Why Wagyu Beef Melts In Your Mouth
High-end. Super expensive. Immensely delicious. If you've tried wagyu beef, you know all of these descriptors to be true. What is it about wagyu beef that puts it so far above and beyond standard steaks? The answer comes down to fat, melting points, and a little bit of science. Wagyu beef has a higher amount of monounsaturated fats (the same type of healthy fat found in avocados) than other types of beef. This type of fat has a lower melting point — monounsaturated fats melt at about room temperature. This means that wagyu beef can become uber-tender without being cooked at a high temperature, retaining a ton of flavor as it cooks.
It's not just the type of fat in wagyu beef that makes it so good — it also has to do with the way the fat is distributed due to the genetics and diet of wagyu cows. Significant marbling is a matter of DNA, as wagyu cows naturally have super-thin layers of fat blended in with their muscle. Wagyu cows are also fed a higher-fat diet than most cows, which can help to promote the development of the (delicious) intramuscular fat that easily melts away with the slightest bit of heat.
Put the science of wagyu beef to use in your kitchen
If you've taken the leap and shelled out for wagyu beef, you'll want to do all that you can to make it shine in your kitchen. A rare to medium-rare cook is a smart move for wagyu steak — you don't want the interior of your steak to be cold, but you don't want to overdo it. While some guides recommend searing your wagyu before finishing off the cook, you might actually want to take the reverse approach.
The idea that searing beef helps to lock in moisture is actually a myth. Let your wagyu steak cook to its desired internal temperature (around 125 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal), then pop it onto a hot pan or grill if you prefer an exterior sear. Pro tip: You'll only want to reverse sear fairly thick steaks, as searing a thinner steak at the end of the cooking process could significantly increase the interior temperature, potentially resulting in an overcooked steak.
While wagyu is pricey no matter where you get it, you can save some serious cash by picking up wagyu steaks at Costco. Regardless of where you get your steak, you'll want to be sure you thoroughly enjoy it once it's on your plate. The higher fat content creates a different experience than what you'd get from enjoying a standard steak. Some on social media recommend eating it with something light (a salad could be a good fit) as the high fat content can be overwhelming.