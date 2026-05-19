Review: Budweiser BBQ Sauce Proves The King Can Only Wear One Crown

Few combinations are as iconic as beer and barbecue. A grillside necessity, the cold, crisp taste of an ale or lager enhances the smokey flavors of juicy ribeye steaks and complements saucy baby back ribs. Besides being an excellent companion to meats, fish, and veggies, beer can also act as an ingredient, adding unique flavor to your favorite grilled recipes. One way to use beer on the grill is in beer can chicken, which infuses the meat with just a simple can of pale ale. Another way is to mix it into barbecue sauce, slathering the tangy flavor onto ribs and smoked meats.

Being such a classic pairing, you'd think that many beer brands would seize the opportunity to make a barbecue sauce, but Budweiser is one of the only brands to offer a range of grill-ready sauces. Offered through retailers like Walmart and Amazon, the beer mega-brand sells three barbecue sauces made using Budweiser beer: Sweet & Smoky, Classic Beer, and Honey. I ordered a variety pack from Walmart to give them a try and what I received was unexpected. Instead of the Honey Barbecue flavor, I received a wing sauce – and the two barbecue sauces that did arrive correctly seemed to be thinner, spicier, and more tangy than any barbecue sauce I'd ever tried. I went ahead and mixed each sauce into a serving of pulled pork to give a full review — and sadly, neither sauce hit the mark for beer or BBQ.