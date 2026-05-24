What A 6-Pack Of Beer Cost In 1970 Versus Today

The American beer scene in 1970 was very different than it is today. This was long before the craft beer revolution that took off in the late 1990s and transformed the face of the industry. Today there's nearly 10,000 craft brewers in the U.S., with a head-spinning variety of types of beer. But back in 1970, lager ruled, and brands like Anheuser-Busch, Schlitz, and Pabst (what we would consider domestic beer today) were king. Back then you could get a six pack of beer, depending on the brand and where you lived, for under $1.

For instance, an advertisement in The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper from February 1970 offers a six-pack of Miller High Life — the cheap beer we've rated as the best — for 99 cents. Other big brands were a bit more expensive. If you wanted Coors in Henryetta, Oklahoma, you'd have to shell out $1.37 for a sixer. Today, those same beers will cost you around $7 and $9, respectively. Before you get up in arms and rail about how prices back in the day were so much cheaper, we have to adjust the price for inflation to come up with the actual cost.