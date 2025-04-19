This Was The Only Legal Whiskey During Prohibition

Prohibition was a time of bathtub gin and rum runners, when America technically gave up alcohol for about 13 years. And though the government turned off the tap for all kinds of liquor, there was a loophole to get legal whiskey. Anyone could get a bottle of whiskey during prohibition — and good whiskey at that. All you needed was a prescription.

Doctors prescribed medicinal whiskey to their patients during Prohibition to treat all sorts of ailments, from cancer to indigestion. When the Volstead Act kicked off Prohibition in 1920, the law allowed doctors with a special permit from the U.S. Department of Treasury to continue prescribing medicinal whiskey. Doctors could prescribe a patient up to one pint of whiskey every 10 days. Each pint cost the patient $3 at the doctor's office and $3 at the pharmacy. Today that total cost would be approximately $95.94 per pint, accounting for inflation. That would give you about one and a half, single-shot scofflaw cocktails a night until you had to ask the doc for another script.

Six distilleries got a permit to make medicinal whiskey, including American Medicinal Spirits, Schenley Distilleries, James Thompson and Brother (later Glenmore Distillery), the George T. Stagg distillery (now Buffalo Trace), Brown-Forman, and Ph. Stitzel Distillery. The medicinal whiskey these distilleries produced wasn't anything different from what they'd been making before Prohibition. It was just regular bottle-in-bond bourbon and rye whiskey, possessing nothing out of the ordinary except for the government's blessing for distillation and distribution.