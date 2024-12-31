What's The Most Popular Beer In America?

America loves beer. There's no doubt that an icy cold one is the drink of choice at sporting events, backyard barbecues, a party, or as an easy-to-sip-on beverage when going out. The United States is the proud birthplace of the craft beer movement, as well as the home of some of the biggest beer names in the world. Surprisingly, America's favorite beer is not a domestic one.

Guinness, which is of course famously based in Ireland, takes first place for being the most popular beer in the United States. Guinness Draught, a 4.5% Irish stout, tends to be the easiest beer to find in bars and the company's top beer choice in America. Whether enjoyed freshly poured from the tap or served in a black and tan cocktail, this beers wins the popularity contest. This result is based on a popularity rating survey conducted by YouGov, which aims to quantify how America thinks through a frequently updated database of over 24 million responses. The top choices indicate what percentage of people participating in the survey had a positive experience with the beer.

The second most popular beer in America is also an import: Modelo. Brewed by Grupo Modelo in Mexico, Modelo fell just a few points behind Guinness. Modelo Especial, a 4.4% pilsner-style beer, is the favorite beer of the company in America. Another Mexican beer brand, Corona, took third place. Interestingly, these ratings change with certain demographics; Baby Boomers voted Heineken into first place, while women felt most positively towards Corona.