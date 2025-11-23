The Beloved American Beer Brand Becoming Less And Less Affordable

Samuel Adams is one of those beers that is familiar, dependable and award-winning, making it one of the most popular beers in America. Because of how generally adored it truly is, shoppers have been unable to ignore that its price has been slowly creeping up over the past few years. A report by FinanceBuzz documented a 71% increase in Samuel Adams prices from 2015 to 2025, outpacing the 41% average increase in beer prices and the general rate of inflation across all categories. Fortunately, the explanation for this doesn't require any guesswork.

The Consumer Price Index's "Beer at home" category has faced annual increases since 2020, in part due to rising costs of ingredients, cans, bottles, and transportation. The Boston Beer Company, which produces Samuel Adams, has confirmed the same upward trend in its public earnings reports. Samuel Adams' brewing style has its roots in European inspiration (an interesting point to note when looking at the differences between American and German beers) by using German noble hops, which the company notes are rarer and more expensive than most other varieties. Once those higher ingredient and packaging costs meet state taxes and regional pricing, it becomes very easy to see why the same six-pack is pricier today than it was five or 10 years ago.