The 6 Most Annoying Things About Shopping At Publix

I'm a Jersey girl through and through, but I've spent the last seven years living in the southeast, both in Florida and Georgia. And while I still miss my local ShopRite terribly, I've embraced living in prime Publix territory. Here's the thing, though: Publix's slogan is "Where shopping is a pleasure." And while there are many things I love about Publix, like the well-organized, clean, and easy-to-navigate aisles, there are still a few frustrating things about the store that I'd prefer to avoid.

After years of shopping there regularly, I've learned that Publix has its own quirks. Some are minor inconveniences, while others can catch first-time shoppers completely off guard. From knowing when to expect a wait at the deli counter to understanding which deals are actually worth grabbing, a few pointers can go a long way.

Whether you've never shopped at Publix or you're all too familiar with every detail of the store's ins and outs, this article is for you. You might learn something to help you prepare for your first trip, or you'll nod your head in agreement along with every word.