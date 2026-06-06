The 6 Most Annoying Things About Shopping At Publix
I'm a Jersey girl through and through, but I've spent the last seven years living in the southeast, both in Florida and Georgia. And while I still miss my local ShopRite terribly, I've embraced living in prime Publix territory. Here's the thing, though: Publix's slogan is "Where shopping is a pleasure." And while there are many things I love about Publix, like the well-organized, clean, and easy-to-navigate aisles, there are still a few frustrating things about the store that I'd prefer to avoid.
After years of shopping there regularly, I've learned that Publix has its own quirks. Some are minor inconveniences, while others can catch first-time shoppers completely off guard. From knowing when to expect a wait at the deli counter to understanding which deals are actually worth grabbing, a few pointers can go a long way.
Whether you've never shopped at Publix or you're all too familiar with every detail of the store's ins and outs, this article is for you. You might learn something to help you prepare for your first trip, or you'll nod your head in agreement along with every word.
1. There's almost always a long line at the sub counter
If there's one thing Publix is known for, it's Pub Subs. And while everyone has their own opinions on which Pub Subs are the best, one thing is for sure: the sandwiches are insanely popular. If you've never had a Pub Sub, there are some ordering hacks you should know before giving one a try, like tossing your tenders in your favorite dressing for added flavor.
The menu offers something for everyone, but the downside is that the sub counter line is almost always insanely long. I've come to learn that it doesn't matter what time of day it is or whether we mobile order or place an order in-store at the counter — we'll still be waiting a while for our pickup. Sometimes waiting isn't a huge deal because you can always browse the aisles and grab a few things to kill some time. But when time is of the essence, and you're just hoping your food will be ready before your 30-minute lunch break is over, waiting isn't ideal when you have to head back to work.
2. The rewards program needs improvement
One thing about me is that I love grocery shopping. On any given week, I can be found popping into multiple grocery stores a day, and I especially love checking out regional or international grocery spots when traveling. That said, if a grocery store has a rewards program, I probably know its ins and outs. Unfortunately, when it comes to grocery stores with the best rewards programs, Publix just doesn't make the cut.
Unlike many other grocery store rewards programs, entering your phone number at checkout at Publix doesn't seem to offer much of a benefit. Besides coupons for a free bar cake or container of ice cream on your birthday and a small flower bouquet on your membership anniversary, Club Publix loyalty members shouldn't expect many additional freebies or discounts. In my seven years of being a member, I've only received occasional small discounts, like $3 off a $90 purchase, here and there.
One simple improvement I think Publix could make is updating its member discount structure: Since the Publix app already has a feature where members can clip digital coupons, the grocery chain could implement personalized coupons for discounted or freebie items, based on members' shopping habits — this is one area where I think Kroger (one of Publix's primary competitors) performs especially well. Something as small as a coupon for a free tube of toothpaste always manages to reel me back there.
3. Shopping there can be pricey if you aren't taking advantage of BOGOs
Publix definitely isn't the cheapest grocery chain in the nation, but there are still some steals to be found here and there. So often, though, people miss out on arguably the easiest way to stretch their dollar and save a little cash at Publix: weekly BOGO deals. Shopping from Publix's selection of weekly BOGOs is most often where you'll find the best deals of the week, so don't skip them. The items change weekly, but always include a variety of household staples, such as snacks, drinks, condiments, frozen foods, bakery items, and more.
Plan ahead for your next shopping trip and look at the weekly sales flyer or the Publix app to see the current BOGO deals. I've found some new favorite products through BOGO promotions, often on items I wouldn't have purchased otherwise. And when a product I use regularly goes on BOGO, I'm always sure to stock up. It's worth it because while many items may be cheaper elsewhere at full price, few stores can match the value of a good Publix BOGO deal.
4. Some store-brand products are kind of meh
I'm not generally a hater of generic foods, but I've been let down a few times too many when it comes to Publix store-branded items. Last year, for example, I tried the chain's canned pumpkin and, spoiler: it was, by far, the worst canned pumpkin I've ever tasted. You couldn't pay me to buy it again. I was really surprised since, according to its mission statement, Publix aims to be the premier quality-food retailer in the world. While the grocery chain definitely knows what it's doing with subs and baked goods, I think there is room for improvement in many of its store-brand products.
One area where I think Publix does a good job is its store-brand seasonal ice cream offerings; people go crazy for them every season, especially around the holidays. Overall, though, while I'm sure I've had other good Publix-brand items over the years, none come to mind as readily as the private-label products I've disliked, and that's really unfortunate. While it would probably be a massive undertaking, I'd love to see a large-scale product revamp eventually.
5. The Publix app isn't the most user-friendly
The Publix app frustrates me sometimes for multiple reasons. First, there's no way to place a full grocery order for things like fresh produce or snacks within the app itself. Instead, it sends you to Instacart, and I don't know about you, but if I wanted to place an Instacart order, I'd just use that app directly. Instead, I wish Publix offered something similar to Walmart's grocery pickup program, where a store employee shops for your food, you can plan a convenient pickup time, and you just have to park in the designated pickup spots.
Another thing I could live without is that the app crashes sometimes. It's always at the most inconvenient times, too, like when I'm in the middle of browsing the weekly sales to plan my next grocery trip or Sunday morning when I'm clipping my digital coupons. Truthfully, the app as a whole could use a modern overhaul to make it more user-friendly and less likely to crash. Side note: if anyone at Publix's corporate office is reading this and decides to take that memo up the chain of command and actually overhaul the app, please just do me a favor and keep the "deals picked for you" section on its homepage — it's super convenient, and I love seeing items I regularly use that are on sale or a weekly BOGO deal.
6. Produce quality can be a hit or miss
Maybe it's just my local stores (though I kind of doubt that), but I've been repeatedly disappointed with Publix's produce selection. As someone who buys a lot of fresh produce, I've had this happen multiple times over the years, so it's not just a fluke. For me, it's particularly things like bad avocados, browning bagged lettuce, overripe strawberries, or the fresh-cut pre-packaged watermelon — it always smells amazing, but I've had my fair share of bland or mushy packs.
It's not that all the fruits and veggies are subpar by any means, but overall, I'm just not always impressed with the produce section. If you want your best chance of getting fresh produce, chat with a department clerk and ask when your store gets deliveries, so you will know the best day to shop at Publix. Additionally, visiting at an earlier time of day may help minimize the amount of produce that's been picked over, improving your options.