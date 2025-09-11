The Brand Behind Publix Ice Cream Isn't What You'd Expect

Though certain grocery stores like Trader Joe's host a wide selection of store-branded products, Publix presents consumers with a variety of brands to choose from. Some grocery conglomerates will outsource major selections of product like Aldi's Moser-Roth chocolate bars, which are actually made by a separate company. In Publix's case, the origins of its ice cream can actually be traced right back to the direct means of production. This is because the company happens to run its own ice cream operation from start to finish.

Publix operates various manufacturing plants across grocery departments, three of which are dedicated to dairy. When it comes to ice cream, this range of product is processed across select plants that the company independently owns and operates. Two are based in Florida, while the other is in Georgia. In 2017, Publix announced that it would be expanding one of its dairy plants by another 40,000 square feet to keep up with demand. Publix isn't the only grocery seller to do this, either; Walmart, after years of outsourcing its dairy production, switched to its own plants in 2018.

Taking direct ownership over this process allows the corporation to maintain closer management over the product's quality and ingredients, ensuring better prices and happier customers. With the first dairy plant having been established in the 1980s, the company's efforts have dramatically grown since its inception; in fact, Publix reported that it bottled over 100 million gallons of milk in 2024. With a team of seasoned professionals at the helm of Publix's ice cream production, there's no wonder its flavors have dramatically expanded over the years.