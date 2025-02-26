The Southern Grocery Store Known For Its Delicious Subs
Publix, an employee-owned grocery store chain founded in Florida in 1930, has become a household name across the Southeastern U.S. It emphasizes Southern charm and hospitality, with the slogan "Where shopping is a pleasure." The family-owned grocer is known for its commitment to quality and friendly customer service. One of the biggest draws is its deli section, where customers can find a wide variety of freshly made grab-and-go foods, and the bakery is known to always have fresh baked goods. However, the real star of the Publix deli is its made-to-order sandwiches, called "Pub Subs" by customers.
What makes Pub Subs better than other grocery store deli sandwiches, or even sandwich specialists, like Subway? According to an r/Florida thread asking, "What is with the love for the pub-sub?", a commenter shares that it has the best price-to-quality ratio. On other posts revolving around the Pub Subs, users comment that the in-house fresh-baked bread from Publix is a huge plus, while others say the quality of the meat and cheese is noticeably high — the grocer uses Boar's Head and its own brand.
The whole sub, starting at $8.49, is a generous portion, and if you're not so hungry, it's possible to order a half size, starting at $6.09 – the veggie options are even more affordable. On the other hand, one of the biggest complaints about Subway is that its food is expensive, and the quality is not worth the price.
What you can order at the Publix deli
Unlike other grocers, Publix deli sandwiches are made fresh to order. If you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices of fillings, bread, and sauces, Publix offers a fixed sandwich menu. For the fixed menu, some of the most popular options are the Chicken Tender Sub, the Italian Sub, the Publix Ultimate, and the seasonal favorite, The Turkey Cranberry Sub. The Chicken Tender Sub especially seems to have somewhat of a cult following on Reddit.
And if you have a particular craving, chances are you'll be able to make your sandwich however you like — depending on the Publix location, there can be nearly 80 different meats, 40 cheeses, and around 15 sauces to choose from. Go for a classic sub, or opt for a wrap. Publix also has both hot and cold sandwich options, with the option to make subs toasted or pressed. Don't forget -– there are multiple options for bread, vegetables, pickles, and even the choice to get the sandwich made as a salad. Premium options are also available, such as hummus, bacon, double cheese, or guacamole. The Publix deli offers an option for everyone, including vegans and vegetarians.
Sprouts (remember the viral $5 Sprouts deli sandwich?) or Whole Foods seem to be most similar to what Publix offers, especially for those on the West Coast, where Publix does not operate. These stores may not have such extensive offerings as Publix does, though.