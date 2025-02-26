The Southern Grocery Store Known For Its Delicious Subs

Publix, an employee-owned grocery store chain founded in Florida in 1930, has become a household name across the Southeastern U.S. It emphasizes Southern charm and hospitality, with the slogan "Where shopping is a pleasure." The family-owned grocer is known for its commitment to quality and friendly customer service. One of the biggest draws is its deli section, where customers can find a wide variety of freshly made grab-and-go foods, and the bakery is known to always have fresh baked goods. However, the real star of the Publix deli is its made-to-order sandwiches, called "Pub Subs" by customers.

What makes Pub Subs better than other grocery store deli sandwiches, or even sandwich specialists, like Subway? According to an r/Florida thread asking, "What is with the love for the pub-sub?", a commenter shares that it has the best price-to-quality ratio. On other posts revolving around the Pub Subs, users comment that the in-house fresh-baked bread from Publix is a huge plus, while others say the quality of the meat and cheese is noticeably high — the grocer uses Boar's Head and its own brand.

The whole sub, starting at $8.49, is a generous portion, and if you're not so hungry, it's possible to order a half size, starting at $6.09 – the veggie options are even more affordable. On the other hand, one of the biggest complaints about Subway is that its food is expensive, and the quality is not worth the price.