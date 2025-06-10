The Absolute Best Day To Shop At Publix

For anyone who's spent time in the Southeastern United States, Publix is likely within your grocery vocabulary. This makes perfect sense as the chain is a southern staple due to its focus on excellent customer service and guarantee to never disappoint— Publix's sandwiches aren't too shabby either. Naturally, this much-warranted fame comes with some disadvantages for its shoppers, namely, being busy. While Wednesday seems to be the consensus, the best day to avoid crowds is a bit of a loaded question, especially when it's Publix, specifically. This is due to a few factors, such as its weekly ad changeovers and shipment deliveries play into the answer.

Wednesday may be the best day to shop successfully at other grocers like Aldi, but this strategy may be counter-productive when applied to Publix. In anticipation of the changeover crowd wanting first dibs on the new sales, many grocers receive a bulk shipment the night before to stock up. This might make it sound like the first day of the new sales week is the best day to hit any store up, but the following day would be the best choice when it comes to Publix — as Wednesday is the start of its new sales week, that means Thursday is the time to strike those aisles. Waiting until the day after the new sales week begins allows the store to restock and the initial crowds to cool down, granting an easier shopping experience. It's also highly unlikely that sale items will completely sell out on the first day.