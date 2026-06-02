6 Ways Celeb Chefs Elevate Classic Pot Roast

Pot roast may be a classic, but sometimes we're in the mood to jazz it up. There are plenty of simple tips to ensure a pot roast comes out right – from choosing the right cut of meat to not fiddling with it once you've got it browning in the pan. These steps will keep it tender, juicy, and tasty, but they won't necessarily elevate your evening meal into "wow" territory. Who better to look to than the pros when it comes to upgrading one of the most simple meat-and-veggie dishes you can sink your fork into?

We've dug deep to find six ways that celebrity chefs turn the basic (albeit beloved) into the incredible. Alton Brown shows us that other fats can be fantastic and that seasonings don't have to sing the same old parsley-rosemary-thyme song. Michael Symon, Ina Garten, and Ree Drummond prove that the right booze (beyond the classic red wine) can be a beautiful thing in a pot roast. Garten, Brown, and Billy Parisi's versions demonstrate how pulling in an extra culinary technique or two can make a major difference to mouthfeel and flavor. These pros have a few other tricks up their sleeves as well, so prepare to learn.