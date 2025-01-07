What Seasonings Belong In A Pot Roast?

A pot roast is one of those cozy comfort foods that is ever-popular in the chilly winter months. It's simple to prepare, with a cut of meat that often takes several hours to heat in either a slow cooker or a Dutch oven. But, to give this dish some added flavor, various herbs and seasonings are often added into the mix to infuse into the meat while it cooks. When it comes to cooking a pot roast, you can infuse flavors in a number of ways, but some of the most common herbs to use are thyme, rosemary, garlic powder, and onion powder.

The first step to building flavor in a pot roast is to add the ultimate seasoning: salt. You can use kosher or sea salt, but season the roast generously, even before it goes into the slow cooker or whatever cooking vessel you're using. You can season the roast two ways. First, you can make a rub from dried herbs — which includes salt — and rub it all over the pot roast. Or, you can salt the roast, then cook it in broth that's seasoned with fresh or dried herbs. If you're going the latter route, beef broth is best here. Wine or beer would work, too.