A little! If you are totally sodium-averse (especially for medical reasons) this is not the poultry preparation for you. Dry-brined chicken always turns out marvelously tender and with a real saline zing that borders on prickly, even close to the bone. But, should you prefer such a perky bird, all you need is the salt and your other usual seasonings, some space in your refrigerator, and time to give it the old dry brine try.

We pat the whole chicken dry with paper towels, mix kosher salt (a few tablespoons or more, depending on the chicken's size) with other ingredients, such as black pepper, citrus zest, and dried herbs, and press it all into the skin. Sometimes we spatchcock the bird, and sometimes we only use the salt, and it still turns out lovely. Then, we refrigerate it overnight before roasting at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour. Your cook time will vary depending on how big your chicken is, but remember that the USDA wants its internal temperature to reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll want to fully remove any leftover meat before refrigerating it, and give future you a gift by using the carcass for your next broth or stock.