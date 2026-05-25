Alton Brown's Secret Ingredient For More Flavorful Pot Roast

If you want to take a technical approach to cooking, Alton Brown is your guy. The celebrity chef, cookbook author, and superfan of flaky Maldon finishing salt has a rhyme, reason, and graphic-heavy breakdown for almost every recipe in his repertoire. From improving his cooking by studying thermodynamics to his labor-intensive, elaborate method of egg cookery, Brown is known as a granularly detail-oriented chef. Which is to say — no aspect of a meal is too small to consider. Take, for example, his dish dubbed "The Final Pot Roast." It's something of a mea culpa for his original "Good Eats" pot roast, which lacked the titular pot and, much to the consternation of many viewers, included both raisins and olives. His updated version is much more in line with the traditional kind, save for a few tweaks, like using ghee as the cooking fat.

Brown favors this clarified butter product for searing his boneless chuck roast and sauteing mushrooms and other veggies. But why? For starters, ghee has a high smoke point (between 450 and 485 degrees Fahrenheit), which makes it perfect for high-heat cooking (like searing beef). And while there are other high-heat oils out there, ghee brings a ton of flavor. It has a nutty, rich taste that adds nuance to your roast. It also pairs exceptionally well with beef, bringing even more richness and robustness to the classic comfort food.