For The Best Pot Roast Of Your Life, Cook It In This Liquid

It's important to select the right beer to complement the flavors of everything in the pot. Lighter beers and blonde lagers don't do justice to the depth of flavor that a darker beer might be able to add. As far as dark beers go, porter ales are often chosen as they add a roasted malted flavor. There are other types of dark beers which add robustness to the pot including amber lagers such as Marzen or Vienna lager. You could add stout for a nuttier and toasted flavor which Chuck Hayworth notes is "creamier and smoother in texture and flavor." Some home chefs make use of dark stouts like Guinness to add a bolder flavor to the dish. Add the beer after the ingredients have been put in the pot and allow it to simmer for best results.

Another consideration is the ratio of liquids used in the recipe. Hayworth's approach is to use the beer as "half the liquid called for in the recipe" and "the other half is beef bone broth." This method helps balance out the savory elements of the broth and the sweetness of the beer. Ensure that the rest of the seasonings in the pot layer on the flavor too. Bill Peet has several recommendations to ramp up the taste, including "thyme, fresh bay leaf, and a little Dijon mustard." Even while you make note of the top tips to make the best pot roast or you ditch the slow cooker for a quicker cooking method, don't skip out on adding some beer for a tastier meal.