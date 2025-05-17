Ina Garten Uses A Duo Of Boozy Ingredients To Ramp Up Her Beef Stew

Oh Burgundy, fertile land of fine wine, Charolais cattle, and Romanesque architecture. We have so much to be grateful for, and not least, beef bourguignon. Yes, the moreish beef, onion, and white mushroom stew was born in this region of Eastern France, but it wasn't until the mid-19th century that the French made the great decision to start adding wine to the dish, and only in 1961 did Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" catapult the recipe to global stardom. Importantly, this fueled a whole generation of home cooks realizing that if you put alcohol in pretty much any beef sauce, it makes it taste better (thank you Burgundy and thank you Julia).

American television cook and author Ina Garten is part of this club. She posted her boneless short rib stew from her cookbook "Modern Comfort Food" to Instagram, with the caption: "I usually find beef stew boring, so I made my own version and ramped up the flavor! Full-bodied red wine and cognac give the sauce an extra edge." The "Be My Guest" star, who admitted to Esquire that Grand Marnier and cognac make everything taste better, promised the dish was the "ultimate comfort food."

And fans flooded the comments to agree. "This is delicious! Made it for my dinner last night," gushed one, while another added, "Made it today — it's amazing!" followed by the winning praise: "Absolutely the best beef stew you will put on your table. Ina never disappoints."