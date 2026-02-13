15 Types Of Bacon, Explained

Even the world's biggest bacon fan may be surprised to learn that there are a lot more types out there than the variety we fry or bake (the easiest and best way to cook bacon) at home. For one thing, the particular pork product you grace with the title "bacon" can be surprisingly geography-dependent. Order bacon in Toronto, and your American senses may be shocked by the cornmeal-dusted meat you receive (and no, we're not referring to "Canadian bacon"). Ask for bacon in the United Kingdom, and you may be perplexed by your choice of "streaky" or "back."

Generally, the curing process is integral to meats called "bacon," though you can certainly find a product labeled "uncured bacon" (more on that later). However, some bacon types are processed in different ways, while others are cut from different parts of the pig. The fatty belly is common, but there's also the loin, shoulders, and legs (even the jowls produce a bacon-adjacent product) — all with resulting differences in flavor and texture. Other cured pork meats may not be called "bacon" at all but behave so similarly that you'll often find them interchangeable in recipes. One thing that's almost universal: the bacon family is known for salty, fatty, umami flavors that make it taste good with everything.

We took a three-pronged approach when selecting items for this bacon lineup. First is anything dubbed "bacon" (there will be some overlap). Then there are the cousins — pork products with such bacon-like traits that "ham" is an unsuitable moniker. And third are specific cuts and processing styles that dictate how the meat is bought, prepped, and served.