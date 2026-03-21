When In Vegas, Book The World's Largest Benihana For A Jaw-Dropping Experience

Las Vegas has world-class entertainment, but its culinary scene isn't to be underestimated. For the ultimate teppanyaki feast, Benihana is a Japanese restaurant that can't be beat, especially in Vegas, which happens to host the world's largest one. With a space spanning 38,000 square feet at the Westgate Resort, the restaurant has earned the name of Benihana Village. Multiple restaurants share the space at the "village" too, including Silk Road Asian Bistro, Bar Sake + Robata Grill, and Rikki Tiki Sushi.

At Benihana, there's a charming indoor brook that meanders, a cascading waterfall that adds to the wow factor, a traditional Torii arch, and a full-blown teppanyaki experience. The interior is flashy and extravagant, perfectly reflecting the nature of teppanyaki, which is also all about flamboyant performance.

You'll sit around the chef, who will work their way through the hibachi grill with finesse and showmanship, offering you an intimate view of all the fiery (literally) action. Since you'll get to watch how your orders are cooked, it's no surprise that this restaurant chain makes your food fresh to order, allowing you to savor it in its prime condition. Benihana is where you go if you want to be entertained and completely let go of the notion that you can't play with food, because when done right, it can make for a memorable experience.