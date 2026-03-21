When In Vegas, Book The World's Largest Benihana For A Jaw-Dropping Experience
Las Vegas has world-class entertainment, but its culinary scene isn't to be underestimated. For the ultimate teppanyaki feast, Benihana is a Japanese restaurant that can't be beat, especially in Vegas, which happens to host the world's largest one. With a space spanning 38,000 square feet at the Westgate Resort, the restaurant has earned the name of Benihana Village. Multiple restaurants share the space at the "village" too, including Silk Road Asian Bistro, Bar Sake + Robata Grill, and Rikki Tiki Sushi.
At Benihana, there's a charming indoor brook that meanders, a cascading waterfall that adds to the wow factor, a traditional Torii arch, and a full-blown teppanyaki experience. The interior is flashy and extravagant, perfectly reflecting the nature of teppanyaki, which is also all about flamboyant performance.
You'll sit around the chef, who will work their way through the hibachi grill with finesse and showmanship, offering you an intimate view of all the fiery (literally) action. Since you'll get to watch how your orders are cooked, it's no surprise that this restaurant chain makes your food fresh to order, allowing you to savor it in its prime condition. Benihana is where you go if you want to be entertained and completely let go of the notion that you can't play with food, because when done right, it can make for a memorable experience.
An experience for your palate
The Benihana Village is an experience in itself. Silk Road Asian Bistro is a melting pot of Asian cuisine, inspired by Vietnamese, Chinese, and Japanese dishes. Noodles, fried rice, and bento boxes fill the menu, along with comforting classics like General Tso's chicken. Meanwhile, Bar Sake + Robata blends traditional Japanese techniques with a modern flair, offering everything from sashimi to more innovative takes like bacon maki. For sushi-centric bites, you'd want to head to Rikki Tiki Sushi, where specialty sushi creations offer a unique experience.
But of course, you must check out Benihana, too. It would definitely be unwise to skip its daring selection of steaks. Steak tastes so much better from a hibachi grill, after all, with its crisp crust and juicy center. The regular hibachi steak is a popular choice among visitors; this is a New York strip cut — one of the best kinds of steak for hibachi. For a succulent bite, other diners seem to have enjoyed the filet mignon. However, the diverse menu also features a hibachi tuna steak, salmon, scallops, and even spicy tofu steak.
Whatever you're in for, Benihana delivers a well-rounded culinary experience, and the Vegas gem offers the kind of feast that's exceptionally fitting of this spectacle of a city. Even better, like all Benihana restaurants, the Las Vegas location has private hibachi tables you can book through the website for special occasions. These come with their own menu packages, and of course, the fascinating teppanyaki theatrics that will entertain everyone at the table.