14 Most Extravagant Cakes Baked By Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro

The Cake Boss earned his name by baking some over-the-top creations. Buddy Valastro is a master baker at Carlo's Bakery, which has been in his family since his father bought the bakery in 1964. The bakery itself has been around since 1910, serving extravagant cakes ever since. There are a few popular options, such as the iconic rainbow cake, that you can even get shipped to your door.

But tasty desserts aren't where Buddy stops. He takes things a step further and engineers intricate designs to create true masterpieces. Whether it's for a specific customer request or just a challenge that he wants to take on, some of the wild and unbelievable cakes he's made feature lights, animatronics, and even jewels.

There's no shortage of absolutely amazing cakes in the Cake Boss lineup, but we had to highlight a few of our favorites. Whether it was an over-the-top cake that moved or required intricate detail work, the skill displayed by the team at Carlo's Bakery is legendary. From working models to lifesize figures, these are some of the most extravagant cakes that Buddy "The Cake Boss" Valastro has ever made.