14 Most Extravagant Cakes Baked By Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro
The Cake Boss earned his name by baking some over-the-top creations. Buddy Valastro is a master baker at Carlo's Bakery, which has been in his family since his father bought the bakery in 1964. The bakery itself has been around since 1910, serving extravagant cakes ever since. There are a few popular options, such as the iconic rainbow cake, that you can even get shipped to your door.
But tasty desserts aren't where Buddy stops. He takes things a step further and engineers intricate designs to create true masterpieces. Whether it's for a specific customer request or just a challenge that he wants to take on, some of the wild and unbelievable cakes he's made feature lights, animatronics, and even jewels.
There's no shortage of absolutely amazing cakes in the Cake Boss lineup, but we had to highlight a few of our favorites. Whether it was an over-the-top cake that moved or required intricate detail work, the skill displayed by the team at Carlo's Bakery is legendary. From working models to lifesize figures, these are some of the most extravagant cakes that Buddy "The Cake Boss" Valastro has ever made.
Happy Birthday, Carlo!
You can bet that when your dad is a professional baker, your birthday cake will be something super special. Buddy made a custom cake for his son, Carlo. It featured a candy mountain and two gumball machines. The Cake Boss made the super tall cake creation to celebrate his son's 1st birthday, and it included colorful letters shouting out the birthday boy. Gumdrops and lollipops worked for trees and shrubs, while other candies helped create the scene. Behind it all was a bright green fondant-covered cake taller than Buddy himself.
Buddy learned the art of cake baking and decorating from his father, Buddy Valastro Sr., at the age of 11 when he started working in the bakery alongside his dad. Making a cake for his own son must have been extra special, and the thoughtfulness and attention to detail put into the whimsical cake creation is obvious.
An out-of-this-world planet cake
When a planetarium needed a cake, they turned to the Cake Boss, who tackled the baking and engineering questions to make the order. They had to figure out how to make spherical cakes that could be decorated to resemble the planets. There were varying sizes, of course, since some planets are large and others are tiny. They took special care to make our home, Earth, as realistic as possible with blue and green decorations. Each of the planets had its own signature touch, whether it was the red surface of Mars or Jupiter's rings.
This cake included all eight planets (RIP Pluto) in order, which is impressive but nothing special. Putting them all together in a line that towered over his head was something else completely and made this one unique cake. Buddy took things a step further and stacked them, still in order, to create a true planetary alignment. It was supported by a metal bar so that the entire thing could stand.
A working robot cake
When the Cake Boss makes a cake creation, he doesn't just stop at a little icing and sprinkles (or jimmies, depending on what you call them). He built an actual working robot out of cake and drove it around the bakery using a remote control. The cake was on wheels, which let it move (very carefully) forward and backward.
Lights on the three different tiers of cake completed the robot. It was covered with silver fondant and plenty of gear designs. Fondant eyes and two antennae on the top of the cake gave it an adorable appearance. The robot also had two "arms" on the sides that were modeled off of pipes and gears.
Another similar robot cake had a circular design but the same metallic luster painted on the surface. Details like gears, antennae, and even gauges made it look realistic. It's safe to say that Buddy gets points not just for his cake baking but also for his engineering and design.
Aquarium cake masterpiece
Another cake that stayed in the family was a creative aquarium-themed cake that Buddy made for his goddaughter's sixteenth birthday. It included cake features as well as plenty of sugar and fondant. There were giant coral features made of cake and sugar, plus fish throughout the lineup. As expected, this was one of the most colorful and vibrant cakes of the many amazing cakes made at the bakery.
This cake featured coral, sea life, and a sea floor, all placed on top of a wooden base. Per the birthday girl's request, the cake was displayed alongside an actual aquarium. Live fish swam right alongside (separated by the aquarium walls), that gave the entire cake display an even more realistic feel. Two cake fish turned around the cylindrical aquarium, and the lights gave the entire display an underwater look. It fit right in with the "Under the Sea" birthday party theme.
A work of art cake
This cake might not be the largest or most over-the-top setup the Cake Boss ever took on, but the story behind the cake makes it very special. This cake recreated stained glass windows to celebrate the retirement of the church's music director. Buddy was asked personally by Father Bob, a family friend, to make the cake.
Each panel depicted a different scene from the church's actual windows. It started with the outline of the stained glass scenes. The team studied photos of the windows to make sure that the design was accurate and that the colors matched. It took a lot of steady hands to pipe icing into each intricate part of the window. Multiple bakers crowded around to work on it simultaneously. The end result was a beautiful and heartfelt three-tier cake.
This cake required some of the most intricate piping work of Buddy's cake creations but was still one that you could replicate at home. If you're using store-bought frosting to pipe onto your cake, just be sure to whip it first to incorporate more air and make it super light.
Gigi Hadid's massive bagel cake
Buddy took inspiration from the model Gigi Hadid's pregnancy cravings for everything bagels when designing a birthday cake for her. It was in the shape of a giant bagel and included "cream cheese" in the middle. But it was all actually made out of deliciously sweet cake!
The bagel portion was made of chocolate and vanilla sponge cake, which gave it a lighter texture. The filling, which gave the same rich look as cream cheese, was actually buttercream frosting. There was plenty of it between the two "bagel" halves.
In true Cake Boss style, Buddy took care of every aspect of the cake's look and taste. It got a "toasted treatment" with the design of the top. Plenty of sprinkles acted as the everything bagel seasoning. Cream cheese in the center created a spot for giant candles to stand. A "Happy Birthday GiGi" banner completed the presentation. Hadid was overjoyed and brought to tears when she saw her surprise birthday cake.
Aprés cake with the ski slope cake
Why make a plain old cake when you can make a literal mountain? This one embraced winter sports and had a working chairlift, not to mention tons of trees, snow, and skiers. It began with a wooden base and the mechanics of the lift, and the team built the cake around that frame.
Creating the slope required some heavy work, not to mention a lot of cake, but the skiers themselves needed a lighter touch. These figures were made separately and added to the cake. There were a ton of green evergreen trees with rich, sweet icing as well. Buddy finished the cake by carving out a path in the icing, replicating the run a skier would carve out in the snow.
The Windham Mountain ski resort asked for an elaborate ski-themed cake and Buddy delivered on both the cake and the setup. They had to carefully pull the cake up the slope after securing it with a nylon strap, guiding it along the way. After the cake was safely delivered, the Cake Boss spent some time on the slopes with his team.
A hero sandwich
Whether you call it a sub, a hero, or a hoagie, there's something delicious about meat and cheese on fresh bread. Local deli Fiore's was celebrating its 100th birthday, so who better to call than the Cake Boss? Buddy made a 6-foot replica of a 6-foot hero completely out of cake. When the two were displayed side-by-side, the cake was even more impressive.
It was made out of red velvet cake and had molded chocolate for the various fillings and toppings. The cake version of the iconic sandwich included treat versions of multiple types of meats and thick mozzarella. Except all of these, plus the slivers of "red peppers" were all made out of molding chocolate. The cake was held together by toothpicks and "olives," also made out of chocolate, just like a genuine hero. Cereal treats helped add a little bit of authentic texture to the "bread" layer, which was actually made out of cake.
When the final cake was presented to the thrilled deli crowd, they displayed it on a red checkered tablecloth next to an actual 6-foot hero.
Mechanical bull cake
Don't get on this mechanical bull because it's made out of cake! But Buddy's version moved just like the real deal. It had a frame made out of wood and metal pipes, plus springs to give it the characteristic movement. Getting the realistic movement proved to be difficult, but in the end, the bull was able to turn and rock.
The bull was made mostly out of molded cereal treats, then covered in fondant. The Cake Boss added plenty of texture to this cake but kept the saddle portion smooth to give it a distinct look. This cake was massive, so it took quite the team to put it together and transport it to the delivery site.
This cake was commissioned by a cowboy bar that had recently purchased an actual mechanical bull. The cake was set up right alongside the attraction. Do you think that patrons were able to tell the difference between the two?
Bumblebee Transformers cake
When automobile maker Chevrolet had a big display at the New York Auto Show, the company knew it was the perfect opportunity to put the iconic Chevy Camaro centerstage. But they didn't want to do it with steel and oil. Instead, the company wanted a Camaro made out of cake. And the team didn't want just any Camaro, but the bright yellow bot himself, Bumblebee from Transformers.
This cake needed a lot of shaping and carving, which Buddy does often to get the cakes in the right shape. His top tip for carving cakes is to make small cuts and adjustments, which took quite a bit of time and precision with all of the pieces of this setup.
Buddy didn't just make a cake to look like Bumblebee from Transformers. It moved and had pyrotechnics to give it an over-the-top performance. Bumblebee sat on a giant Camaro car, also made out of cake. When they delivered it, some of the armor on Bumblebee's had fallen off. The Cake Boss team had to quickly reassemble it at the event. But the end result was a cake that shot sparks, had movable wings, and looked like the superhero transforming Camaro from the movies.
A life size race car
There's only one way to do a NASCAR cake, and that's to go big. The Cake Boss team made a life-sized race car using a wooden frame for the base, sponge cake around it, and fondant and chocolate for the details. Buddy whipped up the car itself, then popped the "hood" to show the engine details. The car also had doors and a custom "paint job" showing the Carlo's Bakery logo.
It took 56 people to work on this unbelievable cake. They baked everything at Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, then brought it all down to Charlotte, North Carolina, for assembly. They put the sponge cake around the frame, then added cereal treats to build it out even more. Fondant was used to create a smooth finish, which was key to getting the realistic look of the car's exterior. One of the coolest parts of the cake was the engine, which was lowered into place using a crane.
Because this was such a massive cake, it's not surprising that it required ingredients in equally massive quantities. There was around 2,000 pounds of buttercream frosting between the many layers, plus what was used to assemble all of the parts of the cake. For reference, a small cake typically takes around 3 cups. The team also used enough fondant to cover half a football field. That's one massively sweet cake!
Leaning Tower of Pisa cake
When a couple wanted a cake replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa for their wedding cake, the Cake Boss team delivered. Not only did Buddy create an architectural marvel out of cake, but he had to make it lean without falling over. First, they made the cake and the exterior elements out of fondant. Every detail of the actual landmark was recreated, right down to the columns on the layers. Then, they had to figure out how to make it lean just right without falling. A wedge was the perfect solution. They put it between two wooden circular pieces to build a base for the cake, then secured everything with screws to keep it in place.
The Leaning Tower of Pisa cake towered over the baker and his team. The final cake was four and a half feet tall. It also had a cake and fondant version of the couple on a scooter in the front.
The NASA cake
NASA called for a cake, so you know that Buddy had to do it right. This cake was in the shape of the space shuttle, but it also had the ability to launch when it was done. The main body of the cake had a metal cylinder in the middle, which not only stabilized the cake but helped with the movement as well. Multiple layers of cake went around the cylinder, and cereal treats were put on the outside to provide a more stable shape. Two large red rocket "boosters" gave the entire design a realistic flair.
Fondant was used to create the details. The team even added an American flag and the NASA logo. When it was all assembled, the cake looked just like the actual space shuttle ready to blast off into orbit.
Buddy said that this was his hardest cake to make. It had to be made entirely out of edible ingredients, look just like an actual NASA mission, and lift off without falling apart. The design and engineering that went into this bakery marvel might even rival the work of NASA itself!
The $30 million cake
It's not very often that a cake has its own security detail, but the $30 million cake the Cake Boss made needed one. This cake had deliciously indulgent flavor, but it was the $30 million worth of jewelry on the outside that really turned heads.
The actual cake was made of chocolate and had whipped cream spread over it. There was also a rich truffle filling in between the many layers of cake. Each tier was wrapped in white fondant, but what came next made it a showstopper.
Once the tiers were assembled, the jeweler walked in with necklaces, bracelets, and more to adorn the cake. Rubies, emeralds, sapphires, and so many diamonds sparkled from each tier. They were accented with delicate piped icing, but it was the jewelry that really stole the show. It is one of the most expensive cakes not just from The Cake Boss but from anywhere.