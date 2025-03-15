This Bougie Restaurant Chain Still Lets Kids Eat For Free In 2025

For Gen X and Millennial parents who grew up in households where Sizzler was considered the pinnacle of fine dining with its overcooked steaks, complimentary cheese toast, and all-you-could-eat salad bar, it can be hard to conceive any restaurant where kids dine free can also be legitimately good. In 2025, with restaurant all-you-can-eat buffets quickly disappearing, and fast food prices going through the roof, it's even more difficult to believe any place remains that feeds kids for free, let alone a pricey Brazilian steakhouse chain. But in fact, Fogo de Chao, famous for its endless massive skewers of grilled meats, does indeed accommodate families with young children.

Despite a pandemic, inflation, rising rents and wages, Fogo de Chao has stayed true to its mission of providing flexible dining accommodations for all sorts of customers, including those who require small portions for medical reasons, and those who have kids. Founded by two Brazilian brothers who received formal churrascaria-style (Brazilian barbecue) training in São Paolo and opened their first store in Brazil in 1979, the chain now boasts over 70 locations across the United States, Puerto Rico, Central and South America, and the Middle East.

At each one, kids under six eat free, according to the company's website. The policy encourages parents of young children to go out to eat rather than stay home, and most toddlers don't eat that much anyway, so it's likely to boost spending for the restaurant.