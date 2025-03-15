This Bougie Restaurant Chain Still Lets Kids Eat For Free In 2025
For Gen X and Millennial parents who grew up in households where Sizzler was considered the pinnacle of fine dining with its overcooked steaks, complimentary cheese toast, and all-you-could-eat salad bar, it can be hard to conceive any restaurant where kids dine free can also be legitimately good. In 2025, with restaurant all-you-can-eat buffets quickly disappearing, and fast food prices going through the roof, it's even more difficult to believe any place remains that feeds kids for free, let alone a pricey Brazilian steakhouse chain. But in fact, Fogo de Chao, famous for its endless massive skewers of grilled meats, does indeed accommodate families with young children.
Despite a pandemic, inflation, rising rents and wages, Fogo de Chao has stayed true to its mission of providing flexible dining accommodations for all sorts of customers, including those who require small portions for medical reasons, and those who have kids. Founded by two Brazilian brothers who received formal churrascaria-style (Brazilian barbecue) training in São Paolo and opened their first store in Brazil in 1979, the chain now boasts over 70 locations across the United States, Puerto Rico, Central and South America, and the Middle East.
At each one, kids under six eat free, according to the company's website. The policy encourages parents of young children to go out to eat rather than stay home, and most toddlers don't eat that much anyway, so it's likely to boost spending for the restaurant.
Customizing the Fogo de Chao experience
Fogo de Chao specializes in a churrasco experience featuring a wide variety of flame-grilled beef, chicken, and other proteins. It's considered to be one of the best Brazilian steakhouse chains in the U.S. If you opt for the Full Churrasco menu option (about $60-$80 per person depending on location), you'll enjoy an all-you-can-eat parade of grilled meats on sword-like skewers, accompanied by the restaurant's Market Table (salad bar), bread, and sides. It's a feast, and not an inexpensive one.
On the company's FAQ page, however, it explains its pricing structure for kids. Children six and under eat for free, and children ages seven to 12 enjoy the Full Churrasco Experience for half price. That's a relief for parents of children whose eyes are often bigger than their stomachs.
Reddit and TikTok offer up a variety of other tricks ensuring the most bang for your buck (including visiting the underrated Texas de Brazil steakhouse chain instead). With the full experience (and other menu items) varying by a few dollars from location to location, it can be worth comparing neighboring spots to save on the overall bill. You may discover additional options at some restaurants, like the Indulgent Churrasco experience in Austin and Portland, which includes a choice of lobster tail, crab cake, or roasted bone marrow and a dessert. Like any all-you-can eat, avoid filling up on delicious pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread) and sides, saving room for the meat.