15 Best German Restaurants In The US, According To Reviews

German cuisine started making its way to America in the 17th century, and it's had a lasting impact ever since. In fact, we have German immigrants to thank for many classic "American" dishes we know and love today, including hot dogs, hamburgers, and potato salad. Beyond those familiar dishes, there's a whole range of hearty German dishes to be discovered at numerous restaurants across the United States. And some restaurants in particular stand out for their sublime fare and welcoming atmospheres.

In our effort to hunt down the best German restaurants in the United States, we combed through countless customer reviews and noted awards and accolades. We looked at spots that serve authentic German dishes like sausages, schnitzel, and spaetzle, as well as places that put modern twists on the classics. In addition, we considered places that offer great selections of German wines and beers, such as pilsner and Kölsch. According to reviews, these are spots where you can expect to find some seriously "lecker" (delicious) German food and drinks.