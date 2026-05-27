15 Best German Restaurants In The US, According To Reviews
German cuisine started making its way to America in the 17th century, and it's had a lasting impact ever since. In fact, we have German immigrants to thank for many classic "American" dishes we know and love today, including hot dogs, hamburgers, and potato salad. Beyond those familiar dishes, there's a whole range of hearty German dishes to be discovered at numerous restaurants across the United States. And some restaurants in particular stand out for their sublime fare and welcoming atmospheres.
In our effort to hunt down the best German restaurants in the United States, we combed through countless customer reviews and noted awards and accolades. We looked at spots that serve authentic German dishes like sausages, schnitzel, and spaetzle, as well as places that put modern twists on the classics. In addition, we considered places that offer great selections of German wines and beers, such as pilsner and Kölsch. According to reviews, these are spots where you can expect to find some seriously "lecker" (delicious) German food and drinks.
1. Suppenküche in San Francisco, California
When Fabi Weist and Thomas Klausmann founded Suppenküche in 1993, they wanted to create a convivial space where people could drink and dine together, similar to the beer halls in their home country of Germany. Today, the restaurant has legions of fans who come for the friendly vibes, multiple German beers on tap, and hearty fare. Enticing eats include the Semmelknödel mit Pilzsauce (dumpling with mushroom sauce), Leberkäse (baked pork shoulder), and Hähnchenschnitzel (chicken schnitzel).
What people love most about Suppenküche is the down-to-earth atmosphere and authenticity. A Reddit user described it as "Like the real vibe, not some fake tourist replica of Oktoberfest, as you'd get at many 'German theme' restaurants." Plus, many say the food is downright delicious. Several regulars will even come from afar just to indulge in the great food and drinks. As one fan said on Instagram, "Some restaurants are worth the drive — this is one of them."
(415) 252-9289
525 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA 94102
2. Zum Stammtisch in Glendale, New York
Zum Stammtisch has been a staple in Queens since 1972. Step inside and you'll find yourself in an old-school Bavarian-style pub with plenty of dark wood, cozy tables and booths, and servers ferrying frosted steins of beer and steaming plates of food. Your meal can start with dishes like the Steak Tartar and Herring in Cream Sauce, followed by Jägerschnitzel (breaded veal cutlet), Sauerbraten (German pot roast), and Wurstplatte (sausage platter with sauerkraut and potato salad).
Many diners say that Zum Stammtisch is about as classic as you can get without jumping on a plane to Germany. Although it's large with two dining rooms, the vibes are cozy, and the service is warm and attentive. In addition, many say you can taste the care that goes into each dish, from the crispy, plate-sized schnitzels to the Black Forest Sundae with house-made sour cherry sauce. "Old-school, no shortcuts, and absolutely worth the visit," said one fan on Instagram.
(718) 386-3014
69-46 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385
3. Hollerbach's German Restaurant in Sanford, Florida
As the name suggests, Hollerbach's German Restaurant celebrates German culture and cuisine. You'll find plenty of German beers on tap, all of which can be served in a variety of glass sizes, including the famous Das Boot. The food menu features several mouthwatering German pork dishes, such as sausages, sauerbraten, and schnitzels, as well as specialties like Kräuterbutter Salmon and Zwiebel Rumpsteak. The restaurant also hosts live music acts and airs sports games.
"This spot is more than dinner; it's an experience," said one fan on Instagram. "Think lively beer hall energy, music, and huge portions!" People also rave about how tasty the food is, with many commenting on how everything comes out perfectly cooked and full of flavor. Many say you should also factor in time to visit the market next door, as you can grab tons of enticing eats to take home, like giant pretzels with cheese sauce, sausages and deli meats, and Black Forest cake.
(407) 321-2204
205 E 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771
4. Schmidt's Sausage Haus und Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio
Established by German immigrant J. Fred Schmidt in 1886, Schmidt's has long been a familiar name in Columbus, Ohio. It started out as a meat-packing house and quickly gained a reputation for its high-quality meats. Over the decades, the business expanded to include food booths at fairs, Schmidt's Sausage Haus und Restaurant, and food trucks. And if you can't make it to Columbus, the company also ships items like sausages, sauerkraut, and its famous cream puffs and cream puff-flavored soda nationwide.
The menu at Schmidt's restaurant is extensive with tons of traditional German dishes, including the Hunter Schnitzel (a crispy schnitzel made with tender pork loin), Bavarian Cabbage Rolls, and German Potato Salad. Other fan-favorite dishes include Schmidt's Bahama Mama pork and beef sausages and the Honey Roasted Turkey Reuben. And many say you can't leave without trying one of the cream puffs. "All absolutely insane," said one fan on Instagram. "Light, airy pastry + sweet, fluffy filling = dessert heaven."
(614) 444-6808
240 E Kossuth St, Columbus, OH 43206
5. Hofbräuhaus in Las Vegas, Nevada
It's no secret that Las Vegas has become a major foodie destination with so much more on offer than just luxurious all-you-can-eat buffets. You can find pretty much every type of cuisine imaginable, and if it's German you're craving, Hofbräuhaus is your spot. It's a recreation of the famous Hofbräuhaus beer hall in Munich, offering the same communal-style tables, live music, and Bavarian eats. The beer is even brewed in Munich and shipped over.
The Las Vegas Hofbräuhaus consistently impresses diners, including folks who have visited the original locale. One diner commented on Facebook, "We've been to the one in Munich, and this was quite the replica. The food and beer were on point!" People love the lively atmosphere in the beer hall and the air-conditioned biergarten. Many say it's a great spot to gather with friends over cold beers and tuck into tasty dishes like the Giant Pretzel, Schweinehaxen (crispy pork shank), and Sausage Plate.
https://www.hofbrauhauslasvegas.com/
(702) 853-2337
4510 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169
6. Heidelberg Restaurant in New York
Ask New Yorkers where to find the best German food in the city, and many will point you toward Heidelberg Restaurant. "There really is no other answer," said one Reddit user. "It is by far the best and a great vibe." It first opened its doors in 1939, back when Yorkville was a thriving German neighborhood. Inside, you'll find a cozy bar, inviting wooden tables, and an extensive menu featuring classic German dishes.
If you want to start your meal off on a high note, Heidelberg's käsespätzle is a good bet. It features pasta baked with Emmenthaler cheese, onions, garlic, and optional bacon. For mains, you can opt for dishes like the Beef Gulasch and Wiener Schnitzel. There are also meals made for sharing, like fondues and the Pork Shank Platter. And if you want to try a little bit of everything, the Stammtisch includes meats like bratwurst and beef tongue with sides like potato pancakes and red cabbage.
https://www.heidelberg-nyc.com/
(212) 628-2332
1648 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028
7. Laschet's Inn in Chicago, Illinois
Laschet's Inn began in 1971 when Karl Laschet purchased a tavern and transformed it into a hub of hospitality replete with a great selection of German beers. Today, it has a solid reputation for serving some of the best German cuisine in Chicago. One fan described it on Instagram as "a historic German spot with incredible food, a deep beer list, and that classic Bavarian feel."
Settle into a table at Laschet's Inn, and you can kick things off with a draft beer like a Konig Pilsner or Reissdorf Kolsch. From there, you can snack on dishes like the Creamed Herring, Hackepeter (steak tartar), and Currywurst (sausages tossed in a ketchup-and-curry-powder sauce). Heartier dishes include the Sauerbraten, Goulash, and Chicken Schnitzel. Diners also recommend getting the Späetzle with your meal. "They brown it on one side so it's got just the perfect flavor and bite to it," said one Redditor.
(773) 478-7915
2119 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60618
8. Bodensee in Helen, Georgia
Run by husband-and-wife team Aurel and Doina Prodel, Bodensee fits right into Helen, Georgia, a small town styled like a Bavarian Alpine village. But the restaurant isn't a gimmicky tourist trap — diners say the food here is not only delicious, but also tastes like the real deal you'd get in the Old World. "Bodensee is really good," commented a fan on Facebook. "I lived in Germany, and for me it is authentic food."
You'll find a slew of familiar German dishes on the menu at Bodensee, like Wiener Schnitzel, Sauerbraten, and Pork Hocks. Many say the Wursts (sausages) are particularly good, as they're made in-house. But if you can only try one thing on the menu, some say it should be the Räuberspiess. It features pork loin with paprika, onion, and a spicy "Gypsy Sauce." A reviewer on Facebook called it "to-die-for" and stated, "Literally you won't find this deliciousness anywhere else."
https://bodenseerestaurant.com/
(706) 878-1026
64 Munich Strasse, Helen, GA 30545
9. Würstkuche in Los Angeles, California
Würstkuche isn't your typical German restaurant that serves up schnitzels the size of your head or massive pork shanks. Instead, this spot focuses solely on sausages served alongside Belgian-style fries and European beers. According to many diners, the spot consistently knocks it out of the park with its awesome food and beer offerings. In an Instagram post, one reviewer called it an "L.A. classic with unwavering quality — as good as it was when it opened."
There are numerous sausages to choose from at Würstkuche, each served on a freshly baked bun with your choice of toppings and gourmet mustard. You can opt for a German classic like Bockwurst, kick up the spice level with the Hungarian Heat, or go for one of the "Exotics" like Pheasant with herbs de Provence or Rabbit and Rattlesnake with jalapeños. And many regulars will tell you the fries are an absolute must. "Seriously, going there and not having the fries is a crime," said one Redditor.
Multiple locations
10. Otto's German Bistro in Fredericksburg, Texas
Located in Texas Hill Country, Fredericksburg is a small town that's famous for its German heritage. There are several restaurants in town serving traditional Old World dishes, but if you want something truly special, many say Otto's German Bistro is the way to go. This stylish restaurant offers intimate vibes and a creative menu that combines classic dishes like soft pretzels and sausages with modern dishes like the Sauerkraut Balls and Schnitzel Au Gratin smothered in mozzarella cheese.
One of the most highly recommended dishes at Otto's is the Flammkuchen, which is a house-made flatbread topped with crème fraîche, caramelized onions, candied bacon, arugula, Cambozola, Gruyère, and aged balsamic vinegar. The Duck Schnitzel with käsespätzle (egg noodles with cheese and onions), sauerkraut, and a kirsch demi-glacé also gets top billing. And for dessert, many say the Cambozola Cheesecake is a must with its subtle hints of mild blue cheese. "It's unique but so flavorful," said a fan on Instagram.
(830) 307-3336
316 E Austin St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
11. Würst Bier Hall in Fargo, North Dakota
As you might guess from the name, Würst Bier Hall is a German-inspired spot where folks can gather over cold beers and hearty food. There are numerous beers to choose from on tap and by the bottle, including several German selections. You can also fill up on German comfort food dishes like Bavarian Pretzels, Currywurst, and all manner of Würst Sausages served in freshly baked french bread and topped with ingredients like grilled kraut and hot peppers.
Würst Bier Hall also offers unique dishes that fuse German and international flavors. Take, for example, the Spaetzle Mac and Cheese, tossed with a homemade beurre blanc cheese sauce and topped with toasted breadcrumbs. You can also get exotic sausages like the Andouille Alligator with jalapeño and cheddar and pair them with dips like smoked beet ketchup and beer cheese. Regardless of what you try, diners say you won't be disappointed. "As one reviewer said on Facebook, "I've never had a bad meal there! Very good food!"
(701) 478-2437
630 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102
12. Kegel's Inn in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Kegel's Inn has been around for over 100 years and is still going strong, a testament to how much people love this German beer garden and restaurant. It began life as a speakeasy and later became a tavern serving tasty Bavarian fare and beer. The menu has all the usual classics, like käsespätzle, sausages, German potato salad, and roast pork shanks. You can also grab steaks, burgers, and salads.
"We've always had great food and service at Kegel Inn," commented one fan on a Facebook post. Another stated, "Place is a true gem." People love that the portions are huge, and everything is cooked well and seasoned to perfection. Then there is the lively atmosphere and events like live music on the weekends, and the Lenten fish fries held every Wednesday during Lent. You can also fill up on crispy fried fish in the beer garden every Friday year-round (the garden is tented and heated in the colder months).
(414) 257-9999
5901 W National Ave, West Allis, WI 53214
13. Café Berlin in Washington, D.C.
Founded by three German friends in 1985, Café Berlin has long been a favorite Capitol Hill dining destination for many folks. You can grab a seat at the colorful bar for a few glasses of German beer or wine, then take a table in the dining room or on the patio for a full-on meal of traditional German dishes that many say are seriously legit. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "This menu is about as authentic German as you can get."
Café Berlin has several starters that are great for sharing, such as the Kartoffel Pfannkuchen (potato pancakes) with house-made apple sauce and the Bretzels served with a trio of mustards or a beer cheese spread. For mains, you can tuck into hearty dishes like the Jägerschnitzel with spaetzle and bacon and mushroom gravy, and the Wurstfeast with a variety of sausages. Save room for dessert, as many say the Apfelstrudel with house-made vanilla ice cream is to die for.
https://www.cafeberlin-dc.com/
(202) 543-7656
322 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
14. Bavarian Grill in Plano, Texas
From the moment you step into Bavarian Grill, you know you're in a German dining establishment, thanks to the live polka band and servers dressed in traditional German attire. Then there are the numerous German beers on tap and the hearty fare coming out of the kitchen. As one reviewer said on Instagram, "From giant schnitzels and bratwursts to warm pretzels and huge beer steins, the whole place feels like a celebration."
You'll want to come hungry to Bavarian Grill because there are many enticing dishes to choose from, and most of them are substantial. The massive pretzels come with three dipping sauces, the sausages are plump and flavorful, and the schnitzels span the plates and can be smothered with savory gravy or topped with crispy onion rings, served with buttery spaetzle on the side. Plus, every meal comes with freshly baked bread, such as Laugenwecke (pretzel rolls) and Zwiebelbrötchen (onion-garlic rolls).
(972) 881-0705
3425 Premier Dr, Plano, TX 75023
15. The Bavarian Chef in Madison, Virginia
Located in the small town of Madison, Virginia, The Bavarian Chef is a hidden gem that many diners say is worth seeking out for its divine German cuisine. The family-run spot offers Alpine-inspired dishes in a cozy setting that feels as though you've been whisked away to a European chalet. The spot consistently wins over diners, like one Redditor who said, "Bavarian Chef is surprisingly incredible. I never understood the hype until my husband's family took me there for their once-a-year pilgrimage. It's amazing."
The food at The Bavarian Chef is hearty and homey with a great selection of German specialties. These include sausages such as Bauernwurst and Bratwurst, Rheinischer Sauerbraten (roast beef in a sweet, sour, and savory raisin sauce), and Jäger Schnitzel, featuring veal medallions covered in a creamy mushroom-and-bacon gravy. Other European dishes include the Medaillons de Boeuf "Diane" and what some consider the king of all old-school chicken dishes: Chicken Cordon Bleu.
(540) 948-6505
5102 S Seminole Trail, Madison, VA 22727
Methodology
To uncover the very best German restaurants in the United States, we pored over numerous customer reviews on a wide array of platforms. We sought out food blogs, comments on Reddit, and shout-outs on social media sites like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. We looked only at reviews from the past year to ensure the details were current, and we considered only spots where the majority of reviews were glowing. Based on what diners are saying, these restaurants serve up absolutely delicious German food, along with great German wine and beers in environments that are warm, welcoming, and fun.