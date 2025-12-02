Meet Sauerbraten: The Traditional German Pot Roast That Requires 3 Days Of Patience

German food is often loved for a reason, whether it is a perfectly salted pretzel to enjoy during Oktoberfest or one of many mouthwatering German pork dishes that convince you to book a flight immediately. As far as traditional dishes go, sauerbraten might not be one of the country's most internationally known or easily recognizable dishes. Regardless, this hearty pot roast deserves a spot on your German-foods-to-eat list, not only because of its rich flavor, but also because of the intentional and very particular preparation method. Sauerbraten takes several days or weeks to marinate before it can be tucked into (and devoured in no time).

While some cooks may be looking for a quicker way to make a pot roast, Germans are set on making a roast without rushing. Sauerbraten translates to sour roast in German even though it can have a combination of tastes, including sweet, sour, spicy, and salty, depending on your marinade ingredients. Traditionally, meat is left for one to two weeks in a Dutch oven or stock pot, so the marinade really seeps into the meat to make an impact. This is left in the refrigerator for a set amount of time and turned each day since the meat isn't entirely submerged in the marinade. Beef's flavor is enhanced the longer it is left to marinate, making this one of Germany's most unforgettable dishes — made with a labor of love.