Käse translates to "cheese" from German, so the name itself references this dish's combination of the egg noodles with dairy. As with other spätzle dishes, the egg noodles are formed from scratch with flour, eggs, milk, butter and salt. After boiling, the magic's all in the cheese topping.

Typically, the dish features Emmentaler cheese. This semi-firm Swiss cheese packs in a range of nutty, fruity, and mild flavors. It has excellent melting properties, hence its popularity in crafting käsespätzle. Alternatively, chefs may use a stronger Gruyère for extra flavor. For a softer take, the pasta can be topped with cottage cheese or quark. What's dependable is that the sourced cheese is crafted from high-quality dairy, and this is a sense of pride for chefs.

Another integral part of käsespätzle is an abundance of fried onions. To tie it all together with extra fat, chefs nearly always add butter. From there, any other components depend on the individual recipe. Past salt and pepper, some season the dish with nutmeg. Others will add a chopped chive garnish. And, while it's often served in a bowl, you'll often find käsespätzle cooked in a large casserole dish that's built for sharing.

