I Tried 9 Costco Kirkland Signature Nuts And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Costco feels like the promised land when it comes to shopping in bulk for snacks or baking supplies. The quantities are plentiful, the quality is usually high, and the price per volume is advantageous. Nowhere is this more evident than in the nuts aisle, even as a single shopper at Costco. But staring at the wall of bags and air-sealed containers, one question quickly becomes evident: which ones are actually worth buying?

Nuts are not all created equal. Some are great for using in baking, and others are perfect for munching absentmindedly at work. They're also among the most expensive ingredients you can buy, and whether you're purchasing for snacking or baking, getting them in bulk is a good way to lower that cost. According to a Lending Tree analysis, consumers who shop in bulk usually save about 27% overall on their groceries. But the cost per any Costco bag of nuts is still often over $10. To help you make better choices, I tried nine Kirkland Signature nuts from Costco and ranked them worst to best.

As a food writer who has spent years cooking with and snacking on nuts, I'm well positioned to tell apart a good nut from a bad one. I purchased nine popular Kirkland brand nuts from Costco, eschewing flavored trail mixes in favor of purer options. Salted nuts were allowed, but no other flavor or non-nut ingredients were admitted. Along with a team of tasters, we sampled each nut option on its own, at room temperature, to let it speak for itself: no accompanying cheese or drinks, nothing to dress it up. Here is how they ranked, from worst to best.