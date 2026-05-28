I Tried 9 Costco Kirkland Signature Nuts And Ranked Them Worst To Best
Costco feels like the promised land when it comes to shopping in bulk for snacks or baking supplies. The quantities are plentiful, the quality is usually high, and the price per volume is advantageous. Nowhere is this more evident than in the nuts aisle, even as a single shopper at Costco. But staring at the wall of bags and air-sealed containers, one question quickly becomes evident: which ones are actually worth buying?
Nuts are not all created equal. Some are great for using in baking, and others are perfect for munching absentmindedly at work. They're also among the most expensive ingredients you can buy, and whether you're purchasing for snacking or baking, getting them in bulk is a good way to lower that cost. According to a Lending Tree analysis, consumers who shop in bulk usually save about 27% overall on their groceries. But the cost per any Costco bag of nuts is still often over $10. To help you make better choices, I tried nine Kirkland Signature nuts from Costco and ranked them worst to best.
As a food writer who has spent years cooking with and snacking on nuts, I'm well positioned to tell apart a good nut from a bad one. I purchased nine popular Kirkland brand nuts from Costco, eschewing flavored trail mixes in favor of purer options. Salted nuts were allowed, but no other flavor or non-nut ingredients were admitted. Along with a team of tasters, we sampled each nut option on its own, at room temperature, to let it speak for itself: no accompanying cheese or drinks, nothing to dress it up. Here is how they ranked, from worst to best.
9. Kirkland Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts with Sea Salt
Nothing prepared me for the surprise and disappointment of biting into a Kirkland dry-roasted macadamia nut with sea salt. Macadamia nuts are known for being rich and sweet, and looking at the Kirkland Signature macadamias, you think you're in for a treat. I compared it to a raw macadamia nut I had from another brand, and they looked identical: pale ivory, round, and matte from the roasting. The smell was nutty upon opening the package, but a hint of acidity started to put me ill at ease. I should have stopped right there.
Then, the flavor. The first bite was crunchy, a mild surprise for a nut known for its butter-soft texture. The very first flavor note was sour, and it quickly dawned on me that the reason was the very strong layer of salt surrounding the nut. The interesting part is that the Kirkland macadamia didn't come through as salty. Instead, it tasted sour and acidic, almost acrid.
All the tasters in my group agreed. Our testers described the flavor as tasting "almost like a cross between water chestnuts and nuts," with a slightly grassy, acidic quality. "The salt is a bit too strong for the flavor," one noted, saying it clashed with the delicate sweetness of the nut rather than enhancing it. "Lacks the sweetness of a traditional macadamia nut," was the overall verdict. The bottom line is, Kirkland macadamias with sea salt are not for those looking to bake. They are better suited for snacking (or for making Princess Diana's favorite salmon topping), but even in that category, the aggressively acidic salt layer lets them down.
8. Kirkland Extra-Large Peanuts
I want to start by saying that there was nothing inherently wrong with the Kirkland extra-large peanuts. In fact, they made a promising first impression: from the moment you remove the black plastic lid and peel off the silver protective film, the aroma emanating from the tub is immediately recognizable. "Smells like peanut butter," was the first thing out of our tasters' mouths, and this definition couldn't be more accurate. The Kirkland extra large peanuts smelled warm, roasted, and comfortingly familiar, just like peanuts should be. They were, as the name promised, large and plump, with a pale tan color and a light coating of salt.
In terms of flavor, the peanuts were crispy on the outside, with a chewy and creamy mouthfeel inside. "Very crunchy and lightly salted, very filling," a taster noted, adding it was "exactly what you want from a peanut." However, an issue emerged after crunching and chewing the nut. The peanuts left a faint metallic aftertaste that lingered after swallowing. It was subtle enough that it might go unnoticed at the first few bites, but after a while of snacking on these peanuts, the lingering sensation compounded and became much more pronounced.
In short, these are good nuts to use in trail mix or granola, or to eat along with a beer. But on their own, the metallic finish made them our second least favorite, especially when coupled with the simple fact that peanuts are probably the least interesting nut out there (even though they're actually a legume).
7. Kirkland Signature Shelled Walnuts
The Kirkland signature shelled walnuts are a decent baker's nut, and not a snacker's nut. However, especially for baking, there is a question of quality, and the Kirkland walnuts do not always pass muster. As a baker myself, I almost always have a bag of the Kirkland Signature shelled walnuts in my pantry. They're inexpensive, come in one of Costco's largest package sizes, and they can be used in a variety of recipes. What's not to love, you ask?
The problem is, these nuts come pre-shelled in irregular halves and pieces. You can never anticipate whether your walnut will look Instagrammable or like pieces from a broken pretzel. Another issue is that walnuts, in particular, tend to elicit complaints about tasting "stale, bitter, or even rancid," making them among the most frequently returned Costco products. You may be able to tell by the transparent package if your walnuts have darkened from oxidation, but the truth is, most Costco shoppers would never know the difference.
Flavor-wise, these walnuts were buttery and distinctly rich and earthy, with the characteristic depth that makes them so useful in cooking. "Perfect for baking," our testers agreed. The texture is soft and porous, easy to crumble or crush. On their own, however, the bitter aftertaste at the finish is hard to overlook and makes eating them out of the bag much less enjoyable.
6. Kirkland Roasted Almonds with Sea Salt
The Kirkland roasted almonds with sea salt are an example of what happens when salt is added to nuts in a thoughtful, intentional way. The nuts themselves are deep brown, almost black, uniform in size, hard-textured, and have a perfect dry roast finish. There is a slight oil sheen and visible salt crystals, but the overall look is appealing and appetizing. As you open the resealable bag — a big plus with snacking nuts that I wish all packages would have — you immediately get the smell of roasted, perfectly toasted almonds, without any off notes or the smell of bitter, burnt almonds.
"The toasting really deepens their flavor," our testers observed, and I have to agree. These almonds taste richer and more complex than a raw almond ever could, with a deep, almost umami-esque nuttiness. They bring to mind tamari almonds, but without any soy sauce. The salt is well-calibrated, enhancing rather than masking the flavor. They are very crunchy, easy to portion, and filling. "The definition of a snack," as one tester put it. "I actually quite like them."
The almond is one of the most versatile nuts out there, and the Kirkland brand doesn't disappoint. These salty almonds would be just as good when snacking on their own, when paired with a hummus and veggie platter, or when sprinkled on a salad for a boost of flavor. Were they the best nut we tasted? No, but as a solid contender that delivers on all fronts, and at a reasonable price, they earned their place in the middle of the rankings.
5. Kirkland Signature Roasted Whole Cashews with Salt
With a fair amount of protein and a rich, almost velvety texture, cashews are one of the most popular nuts out there, and Costco is at the top of the cashew supply chain. In fact, half of the world's cashew supply is purchased by Costco, making cashews the most popular nut on our list. One taste of this product, and you'll quickly understand why.
The Kirkland Signature roasted whole cashews with salt have a pale yellow hue, slightly deepened by their quick roasting. They smell distinctly sweet and nutty, and have the typical texture of roasted cashews: hard on the outside, porous and slightly crumbly on the inside, with a sweet chewiness that develops as you eat.
"That sweet and salty combo here is done very well," one of our tasters noted. The issue is that the salt feels a bit heavy, nudging into the sweetness that is supposed to be half the appeal. "Oversalted, it covers the sweetness," was the one consistent criticism. While this is not a problem for snacking nuts, it does make the salted Kirkland Signature cashews a little less appropriate for baking.
4. Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves
First, a disclaimer: personally, I find that the Kirkland Signature pecan halves are my favorite baking nut ever. I truly think that if you are a baker, or even someone who dabbles in baking around the holidays, that the Kirkland pecan halves are the single most underrated find in the entire Costco nut lineup.
It starts with their presentation. The Costco pecans come as intact halves rather than pieces, which makes them perfect for topping a pecan pie, cinnamon buns, or for turning into candied nuts around the holidays. Their color is the perfect warm amber-brown, and the light toasting is visible on the exterior, but not overdone.
But then, it's about their flavor and texture. The Kirkland Signature pecans taste deep and complex, with a richness that one taster noted "brings maple syrup to mind," even without any added sweetness. The texture is crumbly on the outside with a faintly chewy interior, and the roasting is subtle enough to deepen the flavor without pushing it into bitter territory. "Not sweet, not salty. Well balanced," our testers concluded. "Excellent for baking," was the unanimous verdict on the Kirkland pecan halves, and an excellent find at their price of $17.99. The only reason these are not in our top two is because some of our tasters noted that they do have a faint grassy aftertaste that doesn't appeal to everyone.
3. Kirkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts
If you are to bulk-buy only one nut at Costco, let this be your sign to go for pine nuts. Even with a relatively high ticket price of $31.49 for one and a half pounds, Costco's pine nuts are still the best bang for your buck. It's the lowest price out there when you break it down per ounce, even compared to other affordable retailers like Walmart, where one pound costs only $5 less.
If you're new to pine nuts, it's important to understand that they're a category of their own when it comes to the rest of this lineup. They're small, pale, delicate, and sweet, almost like a seed rather than a nut. They also have a sugary aroma that hits your nose the moment you open the Costco bag. The Kirkland pine nuts are the one nut I always have in my freezer, ready to use as a garnish or even a component in many of my favorite appetizers and side dishes.
"A little sweet taste, like peanut butter, and soft like coconut meat," our youngest tester described the flavor of pine nuts, which is as accurate a description as you'll find. The texture was noted as "melts in your mouth." They're chewy in a gentle way and dissolve rather than crunch. The one caveat: a slightly metallic aftertaste on the finish. Don't go for these as a standalone snack, as they're not very filling and very expensive on their own, but do use them on top of salads, roasted vegetables, yogurt dips, or hummus.
2. Kirkland Signature Shelled Pistachios
"Always the perfect nut," was how one tester defined the Kirkland Signature shelled pistachios before even tasting them, and he was not wrong. These pistachios come shelled, roasted, and salted, and a gentle rub on the peel reveals their vivid green color that stands out amongst the beiges and browns of the rest of the nut aisle, trail-mix M&Ms aside.
When you open the bag, the Costco pine nuts smell toasty and pistachio-y, with a savory undertone that belies the salt added to the coating. Few other nuts can taste simultaneously as savory and as sweet as a pistachio, so they're really hard to compare to others. They also had the strongest taste out of all the nuts on our test list, with a bold and complex flavor that built up to a savory, salty, and almost herbaceous undertone that stayed on the tongue long after you've finished eating them. The texture here is twofold: an initial satisfying crunch when you bite through the nut, followed by softening as you chew. The flavor intensifies and transforms as you continue eating them. "A pleasant aftertaste, a lot of aroma," our testers said, noting a faint grassy aftertaste that brought to mind matcha.
Whether you're baking with them or snacking on them, the Kirkland Signature pistachios deserve a place of honor in your pantry. They're great in charcuterie boards, or processed into butter for any of the myriad of pistachio recipes out there these days.
1. Kirkland Signature Salted Mixed Nuts
Our favorite nut of the lineup was a surprise to us all: the Kirkland Signature salted mixed nuts. The key to this unassuming mix of Brazil nuts, pecans, almonds, cashews, and macadamia nuts is the range of textures and flavors, all perfectly salted, that just manage to work together flawlessly. While each of these nuts tasted fine on its own, it was how they interacted that made this bag of mixed nuts our favorite snack.
What was interesting here is that the salt level across the mix was noticeably lighter than in the individual seasoned varieties. This helped the flavor of each nut to come through more clearly, rather than becoming overwhelmed by the salt.
"Balances really well, less salty than individual nuts," one tester observed. "This is a crowd pleaser," was the final verdict, and it's hard to argue with it. The Kirkland Signature salted mixed nuts are the perfect blend to have in your pantry for serving with cheese or a bubbling baked brie when unexpected guests come over, or for just pouring into a bowl and snacking when the 4 p.m. craving hits. "This would pair really well with a cheeseboard or with olives," was the general advice from our panel.
Methodology
While testing nine different nuts in the span of an hour may sound like fun to you, it actually required some rigorous conditions to maintain consistency across our taste tests. All of our nuts were purchased from the same Costco branch on the same day, and all were freshly opened.
All varieties were sampled at room temperature, plain and without any accompaniments, to evaluate each nut on its own merits. No food pairings and no drinks other than water were consumed between samples to avoid palate contamination.
Nuts were evaluated across four criteria: appearance and aroma, flavor, texture, and best use, whether snacking, baking, or in savory dishes. Where specific uses were noted, such as a nut performing particularly well for baking versus snacking, those observations influenced the final ranking alongside raw taste preference. Our final results were tabulated for our tasters and then compared and discussed until we reached a consensus.