How To Toast Almonds In Butter Without Burning Them

Who doesn't love a good toasted nut? If you're looking for the best way to roast them (and there are some pretty interesting ones, like making perfectly roasted nuts with your microwave), you really can't beat the tried-and-true perfection of almonds toasted in delicious butter over the heat of the stove. You can use freshly roasted almonds in everything, from making homemade nut butter to delectable ice cream to topping your next stack of praline pancakes. So, it's good to have a handle on how to toast your almonds without toeing over that line and roasting them to oblivion.

When toasting your almonds in butter, you want to keep a few things in mind. First: the heat level. You want to melt your butter over medium heat to get it done quickly, but then drop the heat down to low as soon as you add your nuts in so they don't burn. You want to leave the nuts sitting for a few minutes without touching them, and then begin stirring constantly until your nuts reach a golden brown color. When your nuts are ready, they'll pop and crackle a bit, and emit a pleasantly nutty aroma. You can then take them out of the pan and leave them on a plate spread out evenly to cool down, and that's all there is to it.