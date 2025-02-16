The Snack-Buying Tip That Can Save You Big Bucks At The Grocery Store

It's time to stock up on your household's groceries for the week. You head to the store, with your list in hand, intent on finishing as quickly and painlessly as possible. You know you have a few lunches to pack this week, so it's time to grab some snacks — maybe some chips, nuts, or crackers and cheese. Then you see the easy solution on the store shelves: one giant box containing 30 individually portioned snack packs of chips. The allure of convenience is strong, so it's tempting to buy it — but should you? Not if you want to save money.

Though you may have saved a small amount of time by buying single-serving packs, that little bit of time will take its toll on your wallet. As with most pre-portioned items, from produce to cheese and grocery store precut meat, the extra labor and packaging involved in making those individual portions more convenient definitely adds to the price you pay.

Not only that, but you're also not doing the environment any favors; after all, one jumbo pack of snacks is packaged in one layer of plastic, while individual snack packs contain much more plastic wrapping. Let's look at how you can save some money on snacks, and take it a bit easier on the planet, by being smart about portions.