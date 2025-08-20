Peanuts Aren't Actually Nuts: They're Related To This Savory Food

If you've ever read the ingredient label on a pack of peanuts, you may have noticed that they are not classified as tree nuts like almonds, cashews, or pecans. This is because, despite the misleading name, peanuts are actually not nuts. Rather, they belong to the legume family.

By botanical definition, nuts are dry fruits with a hard shell that enclose a single seed. Legumes, on the other hand, are edible seeds that grow out of pods. (And no, legumes are not the same thing as beans.) This means peanuts are a better fit for the diverse category of legumes, and are more similar to lentils and chickpeas than walnuts, chestnuts, or hazelnuts.

Despite not being actual nuts, peanuts are often included in this overarching category because they're used in similar ways, such as snacks or toppings. They're not the only non-nut to be classified as "nuts" for this reason. Almonds, cashews, pecans, and pistachios, for instance, are not true nuts either. They're actually seeds from stone fruits that fall under the category of drupes.