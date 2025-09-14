Costco Sells Half The World's Supply Of This Popular Nut

If you tossed a bag of cashews into your cart during your last Costco run, you might not realize just how many the company sells. According to an article from the New York Times, the membership-based retailer sells 50% of the world's cashews.

At Costco, the nuts are placed on the shelves in giant reusable bags and tubs, and they're also added to various trail mixes. Costco's black label cashews set itself apart from the competition thanks to its higher-quality flavors. Like other private-label Kirkland products found at Costco, these nuts are typically sold at a lower price than competitors too. (It's a good reason for you to buy nuts in bulk at Costco rather than Whole Foods.) For reference, a 2.5-pound bag of cashews sells for about $6.40 per pound in some Costco locations. In contrast, a 1-pound bag of Planters cashews sells at Walmart for around $14 — nearly double the cost by weight.