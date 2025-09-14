Costco Sells Half The World's Supply Of This Popular Nut
If you tossed a bag of cashews into your cart during your last Costco run, you might not realize just how many the company sells. According to an article from the New York Times, the membership-based retailer sells 50% of the world's cashews.
At Costco, the nuts are placed on the shelves in giant reusable bags and tubs, and they're also added to various trail mixes. Costco's black label cashews set itself apart from the competition thanks to its higher-quality flavors. Like other private-label Kirkland products found at Costco, these nuts are typically sold at a lower price than competitors too. (It's a good reason for you to buy nuts in bulk at Costco rather than Whole Foods.) For reference, a 2.5-pound bag of cashews sells for about $6.40 per pound in some Costco locations. In contrast, a 1-pound bag of Planters cashews sells at Walmart for around $14 — nearly double the cost by weight.
Costco's impact on farmers
Costco's role in the cashew industry goes beyond simply buying cashews from a supplier and slapping the Kirkland label on the product. Rather, Costco works directly with farmers around the world and invests in the infrastructure of their farms. The company's involvement includes building projects and developing school programs that assist farming communities.
That said, farmers rely heavily on their contracts with the retailer, since the money generated through Costco helps keep their schools running, water wells clean, and even health programs and child care centers open. It's a wise investment for Costco, too, given that cashews alone bring in over $300,000 a week for the company.
As the world's largest seller of cashew nuts, Costco also keeps sustainability in mind through its packaging. Rather than sticking with plastic tubs, the company now opts to sell its product in small plastic bags — a little detail that adds up to a big change. While there are some annoying things about shopping at Costco, it's a retailer that is, mostly, for the people. Its role in the cashew world is a reminder of that.