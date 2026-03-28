Princess Diana Loved This Crunchy Topping On Her Baked Salmon
According to former royal chef Darren McCrady, there was a point in time when Princess Diana was eating salmon two or three times a week, before she began to tire of it. He said at the time it was tough to continuously come up with unique ways to prepare salmon beyond simply grilling it. Adding that when she was enjoying salmon, one of her favorite versions was probably pan-seared salmon with a macadamia nut, cilantro, and lime crust.
On his YouTube channel, McCrady demonstrated how to achieve the delicate nut-topped filets that Princess Diana so enjoyed. He started by making the topping for the crust. First, pulsing the macadamia nuts in a food processor, making sure to leave it a bit chunky for texture, and then adding in cilantro, panko breadcrumbs, lime zest, lime juice, salt and pepper, a little butter, and an egg yolk to bind it (which also adds a golden shine as the crust bakes). McCrady encouraged cooks to use what they have on hand, sharing you can swap lemon for lime or use regular breadcrumbs in lieu of panko.
How to make this salmon dish your own
Chef Darren McCrady detailed how he cooks the salmon flesh-side down first in a high-quality non-stick pan, which releases easily, creating a nice, caramelized top, and can still stand up to the heat of the oven (while the salmon filets cook through). From there, it's time to layer on the texture. Whether using this macadamia nut topping or anchoring yours with pecans, walnuts, or even pine nuts, it's all about the contrast. The moment your fork breaks through the nutty exterior and drops into the tender salmon, you will be hooked.
One of the worst mistakes you can make when cooking salmon is not paying attention to your source. This pan-seared and nut-crusted salmon technique works particularly well on farm-raised salmon, which has a higher fat-content and stands up to higher heat better than wild-caught salmon. If you enjoy the crunch of this Princess Diana-approved salmon topping but would like some variety in the dish (apparently like she did), you might consider playing up the breadcrumb angle by making the crispiest fish ever and topping your salmon with brioche bread. This creates another classic, somehow elevated, and never basic salmon dish, which feels very Princess Diana indeed.