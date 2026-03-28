Princess Diana Loved This Crunchy Topping On Her Baked Salmon

According to former royal chef Darren McCrady, there was a point in time when Princess Diana was eating salmon two or three times a week, before she began to tire of it. He said at the time it was tough to continuously come up with unique ways to prepare salmon beyond simply grilling it. Adding that when she was enjoying salmon, one of her favorite versions was probably pan-seared salmon with a macadamia nut, cilantro, and lime crust.

On his YouTube channel, McCrady demonstrated how to achieve the delicate nut-topped filets that Princess Diana so enjoyed. He started by making the topping for the crust. First, pulsing the macadamia nuts in a food processor, making sure to leave it a bit chunky for texture, and then adding in cilantro, panko breadcrumbs, lime zest, lime juice, salt and pepper, a little butter, and an egg yolk to bind it (which also adds a golden shine as the crust bakes). McCrady encouraged cooks to use what they have on hand, sharing you can swap lemon for lime or use regular breadcrumbs in lieu of panko.