Why I Always Buy Pine Nuts In Bulk At Costco

If you're not going to finish up all of your pine nuts when making pesto for the year, you can use them in plenty of other delicious ways. Toast pine nuts in a pan and add them to a salad to boost the texture and enjoy a nice toasty flavor. You can chop or roast pine nuts and sprinkle them on top of hummus not only for a garnish but also for a bit of crunchiness. If you want to get really fancy and put in some effort that will raise eyebrows around the dinner table, you can even infuse olive oil with pine nuts for a delightful finishing oil.

It's also worth roasting veggies, like cauliflower, with some salt, oil, and pine nuts. The pine nuts bring out this umami, nutty flavor that complements roasted veggies extremely well. You can even drizzle roasted or toasted pine nuts over pasta.

So, while pine nuts look expensive and that big bulk bag at Costco might seem daunting to get through, the truth is that you can add them to a wide variety of dishes. As a plus, they are healthy for you, as they're full of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help lower your bad cholesterol. It's reason enough to grab a couple bags since you're saving so much and throw one in the freezer to save for later because who knows? The next time you head down the nut aisle in Costco, they might be more expensive.