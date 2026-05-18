Short On Oven Space? The Trick That Helps You Pull Off A Crowded Dinner Party

Do you love throwing dinner parties but feel stressed when it comes to prepping and cooking multiple dishes at once? More specifically, if you plan to cook a variety of entrees or sides with just one oven, the preparation process can get a little vexing. What you need is a helpful solution to make sure everything can be heated in your oven and served at roughly the same time. Fortunately, building your menu around a few make-ahead dishes — some that you can cook together in your oven on the day of your party and some that don't need an oven at all — is one of the best ways to make any dinner party nearly perfect.

For starters, take a cue from master chef Nigella Lawson's practical advice for hosting a dinner party and prepare only a few signature dishes as opposed to a long list of smaller ones. Better yet, choose hot meals you can prepare and store in your refrigerator ahead of time. Also, try to choose meals that require the same (if not similar) cooking times so they can cook simultaneously. Some worthwhile options include lasagna, chicken pot pie, broccoli rice casserole, enchiladas, and Hawaiian bread ham-and-cheese sandwiches.

You'll also want to factor in rest times when planning which dishes to cook and when. For example, lasagna typically requires a 15 to 20 minute resting period before cutting. During this time, feel free to reheat any dishes you prepped and cooked in advance.