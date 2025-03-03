Whipped Feta Is The Simple, Versatile Dip You Won't Be Able To Stop Eating

When you think cheese dip, you probably imagine a rich, wine-tinged fondue or a delicious bowl of queso, surrounded by piping hot tortilla chips. Cheese dips are rich, warm, and satisfying, but what about refreshing? That may not be the first word conjured up when describing these dishes, but you might want to check these preconceived notions on the limitations of cheese dip.

Whipped feta is a dip like no other, incorporating the sharp, briny taste of feta with the light and sour tang of yogurt. Peppery olive oil and bright lemon juice round out the flavors and lend enough liquid so it blends easily. Served chilled, it is light enough to accompany your next veggie tray but rich enough to dollop onto a steak salad or spread on pita bread for a gyro wrap.

You may not have heard of whipped feta, but that doesn't mean that it's too late to catch on to the feta frenzy. It's a simple dip to make at home — you need only blend feta with yogurt, lemon juice, and seasonings of your choosing. You can make whipped feta as thick or as thin as you would like by adjusting the amounts of each ingredient, and you can strain the blended dip for an extra thick and silky final product. You can serve it as a dip or drizzle, or smear it on toast or a tortilla as the base for a sandwich or wrap.