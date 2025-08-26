​​Nigella Lawson's Practical Advice For Hosting A Dinner Party

There's something almost magical about being included in a dinner party where the host is gracious, the food is plentiful and enticing, and the company is warm and convivial. While the best hosts make it look effortless, a lot of thought and planning go into throwing a lovely dinner fête. Nigella Lawson, the celebrated British cookbook writer and television host, knows her way around a well-planned dinner party. In an interview with Well + Good, she shared, "I'm not much for a big party. I love a group of people around a table."

Lawson's biggest piece of dinner party advice is to prepare large amounts of relatively few dishes rather than small amounts of many dishes. She noted that it's important to cook food that doesn't need a lot of last-minute attention. Some of her most popular recipes, including her chicken and apricot masala, make for an inviting dinner party centerpiece that feels special, but it can still be prepared in advance. After all, the goal is to be an integral part of the dinner party and enjoy the time with guests, not toil away in the kitchen.