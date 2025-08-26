Nigella Lawson's Practical Advice For Hosting A Dinner Party
There's something almost magical about being included in a dinner party where the host is gracious, the food is plentiful and enticing, and the company is warm and convivial. While the best hosts make it look effortless, a lot of thought and planning go into throwing a lovely dinner fête. Nigella Lawson, the celebrated British cookbook writer and television host, knows her way around a well-planned dinner party. In an interview with Well + Good, she shared, "I'm not much for a big party. I love a group of people around a table."
Lawson's biggest piece of dinner party advice is to prepare large amounts of relatively few dishes rather than small amounts of many dishes. She noted that it's important to cook food that doesn't need a lot of last-minute attention. Some of her most popular recipes, including her chicken and apricot masala, make for an inviting dinner party centerpiece that feels special, but it can still be prepared in advance. After all, the goal is to be an integral part of the dinner party and enjoy the time with guests, not toil away in the kitchen.
Aim for a table of quality, not quantity
"When I cook, what I concentrate on is flavor rather than fads and fashion," Nigella Lawson said to Well + Good. A particular cuisine, such as Moroccan or Greek, or a season, such as spring or autumn, could define the culinary theme. None of the courses need to be fussy or individually plated. Generous amounts of homemade food shared over a table with amusing conversation is the holy grail of dinner party hosting. Don't forget dessert, either. A sweet treat like Lawson's white chocolate cheesecake can be made in advance, refrigerating until your guests are ready to dig in.
When envisioning a group event, keep in mind common dinner party mistakes like forgetting to plan a cohesive menu or being overly ambitious with your recipes. For example, if you know someone has dietary restrictions, keep that information in mind when menu planning, and have at least one satisfying option that will work for them. Another common practice that prevents guests from showing up to events is inadequate planning. Send your invitation two to three weeks ahead of time, and make sure to ask for RSVPs by a particular date to avoid last-minute scrambling. You don't have to stress over it, but guests will appreciate the extra level of mindfulness and consideration from their host.