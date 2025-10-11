10 Easy Tips That Make Any Dinner Party Near-Perfect

One of the most important parts of a dinner party is, of course, the dinner. You might feel pressure to whip up an elaborate, multi-course affair with fancy dishes like beef Wellington, prime rib, and more. But if one of your goals is to actually enjoy your event and have time to greet and mingle with your guests, you may want to rethink your menu a bit.

Instead of opting for a traditional meal that takes hours upon hours to plate, try Chef Trimell Hawkins' approach. "Street foods are perfect for large gatherings: They're portable, flavorful, and easy to prep in bulk," he says. He likes to add a creative twist to this fare by making what he calls "bundle skewers," combining diverse street foods together on skewers. You can make these around themes like bao, gyros, or tacos, to create flavorful bites that are easy to assemble and will add a creative touch to your main course. Plus, these bites can feel unfussy and give your party a more laid-back feel.

When deciding on your menu, you'll want to consider a few primary factors. The first is, of course, how much time you have to prepare your dish, plate the food, and complete all of the setup needed for your dinner party. If you're opting for an elaborate gathering with decor, for example, you may want to opt for easy-to-portion dishes that don't require as much setup time. But if you can delegate the setup tasks to another person, then you can channel more energy into your food.